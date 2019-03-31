

Kentucky Coach John Calipari paused Saturday to remind everyone that, as far as Auburn basketball great Charles Barkley is concerned, well, let’s just say that he’s No. 1 with Coach Cal.

Ahead of Kentucky’s NCAA tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, Calipari couldn’t resist having a little fun at the expense of the basketball Hall of Famer, who has been celebrated with a statue on the Auburn campus.

“Who’s that big guy with the big head?” he cracked during a news conference Saturday. “I peed on his statue down there, just so you know.”

Calipari smiled and was joking, but perhaps poking a bear who has an outspoken personality and national megaphone on TNT might not have been the way to go.

John Calipari says Bruce Pearl has done a good job getting people at Auburn "absolutely excited." As for Auburn alum Charles Barkley? "I peed on his statue down there." pic.twitter.com/bEzX0ZcODN — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 30, 2019

The fifth-seeded Tigers at 29-9 are on the verge of becoming, like Barkley’s statue, larger than life as they seek to knock off the 30-6 Wildcats, a No. 2 seed, and earn their first men’s Final Four berth.

“It’s bigger than basketball for us. Really, we’re doing it for Auburn, because Auburn doesn’t have that historic, winning tradition,” forward Horace Spencer said. “It really feels good to see all the happy faces, all the smiles we’re bringing to Auburn, you feel me? It feels good to make this history.”

The world needed a Charles Barkley cam during this game pic.twitter.com/PRYPyUSydy — Ali Wilcox (@AliWilcoxx) March 30, 2019

Back in January, Barkley invaded Calipari’s news conference after Kentucky’s 82-80 victory and got a little salty with the coach, joking, “F--- John Calipari.”

The former “Round Mound of Rebound” got the last word, along with a laugh as the two then shook hands.

“It’s skinny, too,” Barkley said of his statue.

