

Patrick Corbin, the Nationals' key offseason signing, will make his debut Sunday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

It’s felt a bit like 2018 inside Nationals Park this weekend, from the miscues to the bullpen woes to the gloomy sky hanging above the stadium Sunday morning.

But the Washington Nationals hope a new face will help them step further away from the recent past. Patrick Corbin will make his Nationals debut against the New York Mets at 1:35 p.m. Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Washington in December, making him MLB’s biggest pitching acquisition of the offseason. That comes with big expectations, and big hopes for what he can do for a team with World Series aspirations.

Corbin is coming off the best season of his career, with a 3.15 ERA in 200 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He opposes Mets starter Zack Wheeler in his first appearance of this season, as the Nationals look to steal the final game of an already-lost series.

Lineups

Mets (2-0)

Brandon Nimmo, LF

Pete Alonso, 1B

Robinson Cano, 2B

J.D. Davis, 3B

Michael Conforto, RF

Amed Rosario, SS

Keon Broxton, CF

Tomas Nido, C

Zack Wheeler, P

Nationals (0-2)

Adam Eaton, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Patrick Corbin, P

Victor Robles, CF

