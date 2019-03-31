

The Nationals' Trea Turner slugs his second home run of the day Sunday, a walk-off solo homer that let Washington salvage the final game of its season-opening series. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

The line drive danced in and out of the afternoon shadows, through the infield and over the left field grass, before it nestled into the first few rows beyond the wall. Only then did those in Nationals Park, so recently grumbling, erupt into cheers. Trea Turner had given the Washington Nationals their first victory of the season Sunday afternoon, a 6-5 win over the New York Mets, with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It was his second homer of the day, and the Nationals desperately needed it.

They led by three as Patrick Corbin, making his Nationals debut, allowed two earned runs in six innings. But, for the second game in a row, the bullpen showed that those leads aren’t comfortable. The Mets clawed back in the eighth to tie it, closer Sean Doolittle held them down just enough, and Turner turned frustration into celebration at game’s end. The win, however dicey, let the Nationals sidestep a sweep and gain some traction before welcoming Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Corbin was sharp in an 11-pitch first inning, striking out Robinson Cano with a biting slider. He cruised through the second, getting three flyball outs through a biting wind. But in the third he ran into Pete Alonso, the Mets’ rookie first baseman who has crushed the Nationals early on. Alonso pulled an outside change-up to the warning track for a double, and Brandon Nimmo crossed the plate, giving Alonso six hits and three RBI in the series. Corbin minimized the damage when he stranded Alonso at third, and the Nationals erased their 1-0 deficit right away.

Victor Robles started the bottom half with a double, making him 4 for 5 with a single, two doubles and a home run when leading off an inning this season. Adam Eaton followed with a single, moving Robles to third, and Turner cleared the bases with a liner into the left field seats. That gave Corbin a 3-1 lead, and he worked back-to-back scoreless innings as he climbed to four strikeouts.

Washington widened the gap in the fifth when Turner swiped second and Anthony Rendon singled him in with two outs. That was Turner’s fourth stolen base of the season, on four attempts, and it gave Corbin breathing room that nearly disappeared a half-inning later. The Mets put runners on the corners with no outs, bringing the tying run to the plate. Brian Dozier, the Nationals’ new second baseman, helped Corbin limit the damage. Dozier sprung up the middle for an Amed Rosario chopper, caught it on the run, and glove-flipped it to Turner to start a stirring double play. A run scored on the play to make it 4-2, but it was the kind of defense the Nationals missed with Daniel Murphy at second for most of the past three seasons.

The Mets’ rally ended there, but they would soon spark another: Justin Miller pitched a scoreless seventh, but the Nationals’ bullpen wilted in the eighth for the second straight day. On Saturday, it was Trevor Rosenthal and Kyle Barraclough who couldn’t slow the Mets. On Sunday, it was an odd combination of Tony Sipp, Rosenthal and closer Sean Doolittle who gave up the three runs that knotted the score. The Mets collected eight eighth-inning runs on 11 hits in the three-game series.

Sipp gave up a leadoff single to Cano and two batters later a single to Michael Conforto, moving Cano to third. Rosenthal came in for the left-hander to match up with the right-handed Rosario, and he gave up a first-pitch RBI single before he was hooked for Doolittle. (Rosenthal has thrown 19 pitches this season without recording an out.) That set up Doolittle for a five-out save, in his first appearance of the year, but after a strikeout he gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Wilson Ramos and Juan Lagares that brought the Mets all the way back.

Doolittle threw 11 pitches in the eighth and still came out for the ninth. He ran into some trouble, his count pitch climbing to 30 as Barraclough warmed, but he retired the Mets to give the Nationals a chance to win it in the bottom half. Turner took that opportunity with one out against reliever Justin Wilson, bailing out the bullpen and sending his teammates streaming onto the field to mob him at home plate.

This was only the third game of the season, there are 159 to go, and the Nationals were going to have many chances to correct the issues that have clouded the start of their season. But Turner’s home run felt like the boost this team needed, and it came just in time.

