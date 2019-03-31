Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Arsenal on Monday
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Manchester City
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Leicester City
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: entered in the 80th in 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace (Huddersfield has been relegated)
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s, no match scheduled
Women’s Super League
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Chelsea
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played the first 45
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Manchester City
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Preston North End
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Brentford
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 (scored in 62nd, assist) in 6-1 victory over Rotherham (second league goal)
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Bolton
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 73rd (converted a penalty in tiebreaker) in 2-2 draw with Portsmouth (5-4 defeat on penalties) in EFL Trophy final before 85,021 at Wembley
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): entered in the 66th in 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Rangers
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 63 in 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Livingston
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in the 67th in 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 5-0 victory over Hertha Berlin
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at Hannover
Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in the 84th in 3-1 victory over Mainz
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play (played 60 for Bremen II)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 69 in 3-1 defeat at Fortuna Duesseldorf
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Stuttgart
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): Cologne II vs. BVB II on Monday
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II vs. BVB II on Monday
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-1 victory over Erfurt
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat to Rehden
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 (scored in 44th) in Bremen II’s 2-1 victory at St. Pauli II
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 1-0 defeat to Augsburg
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in German Cup semifinal
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: in the 18 but did not play
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 75 (scored in 10th) in 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld (third league goal)
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 2-1 victory at Ingolstadt (11th league goal)
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in 90+ in 0-0 draw at St. Pauli
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Darmstadt
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Koln
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in 74th in 3-1 victory at Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: vs. Sportfreunde Lotte on Monday
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hansa Rostock
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: in the 18 but did not play
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Jena
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyonnais
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 73rd)
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: in the 18 but did not play
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Metz
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: in the 18 but did not play
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Rodez
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 (assist) in 3-0 victory over Madrid
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: entered in the 64th in 4-0 defeat to Barcelona
Logroño defender Cami Privett: not in the 18
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 32nd) in 3-2 defeat at Willem II (third goal in past four league matches, ninth in all competitions)
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-1 draw with VVV
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Heerenveen
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-1 victory at NEC
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Waalwijk
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: no match scheduled
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Gent
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Mouscron
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: friendly vs. Benfica benefiting Mozambique cyclone victims draw 15,024 spectators
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: see above
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: data unavailable for 1-0 defeat at Academica Viseu
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): played 70 in 3-3 draw at Vendsyssel
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Midtjylland
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Randers
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: vs. Hacken on Monday
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Mattersburg
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Sered
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: played 87 (scored in 55th) in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa (third league goal, won league championship)
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 (scored in 35th) in 1-1 draw at Bnei Yehuda
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: not in the 18 (red card) for 4-1 defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 72 in 2-1 victory over Jeju
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to River Plate
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: vs. Wilstermann late Sunday
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Puebla late Sunday
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Morelia
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Club America
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: starting at Pumas on Sunday afternoon