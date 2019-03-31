

Wolfsburg's John Brooks, right, has a chat with Axel Witsel during first-place Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 victory. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Arsenal on Monday

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Manchester City

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Leicester City

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: entered in the 80th in 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace (Huddersfield has been relegated)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s, no match scheduled

Women’s Super League

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Chelsea

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played the first 45

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Manchester City

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Preston North End

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Brentford

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 (scored in 62nd, assist) in 6-1 victory over Rotherham (second league goal)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Bolton

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 73rd (converted a penalty in tiebreaker) in 2-2 draw with Portsmouth (5-4 defeat on penalties) in EFL Trophy final before 85,021 at Wembley

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): entered in the 66th in 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Rangers

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 63 in 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Livingston

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in the 67th in 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 5-0 victory over Hertha Berlin

That Tyler Adams pass 👌

The Yussuf Poulsen chip 🔥



Poulsen completes the hat trick and Leipzig are running away with it! pic.twitter.com/kzQN1QktVg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 30, 2019

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at Hannover

Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in the 84th in 3-1 victory over Mainz

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play (played 60 for Bremen II)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 69 in 3-1 defeat at Fortuna Duesseldorf

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Stuttgart

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): Cologne II vs. BVB II on Monday

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II vs. BVB II on Monday

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-1 victory over Erfurt

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat to Rehden

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 (scored in 44th) in Bremen II’s 2-1 victory at St. Pauli II

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in German Cup semifinal

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: in the 18 but did not play

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 75 (scored in 10th) in 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld (third league goal)

Wicked toooorrr from Julian Green in the 12th minute! Furth leads 1-0. #kleeblatt #usmnt pic.twitter.com/QM7SDu9qKz — Jon Soltz (@jonsoltz) March 31, 2019

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 2-1 victory at Ingolstadt (11th league goal)

In the 2.Bundesliga, Sandhausen moved out of the relegation zone thanks to Andrew Wooten’s 90th minute winner. Wooten (Age 29, 1 #USMNT cap) has 11 goals on the season which is 8th highest in the https://t.co/KJZnsneFZ4. He has goals in 3 straight, all big wins. Today’s winner pic.twitter.com/YNmPXnq2yU — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) March 31, 2019

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in 90+ in 0-0 draw at St. Pauli

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Darmstadt

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Koln

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in 74th in 3-1 victory at Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: vs. Sportfreunde Lotte on Monday

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hansa Rostock

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: in the 18 but did not play

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Jena

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyonnais

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 73rd)

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: in the 18 but did not play

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Metz

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: in the 18 but did not play

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Rodez

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 (assist) in 3-0 victory over Madrid

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: entered in the 64th in 4-0 defeat to Barcelona

Logroño defender Cami Privett: not in the 18

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 32nd) in 3-2 defeat at Willem II (third goal in past four league matches, ninth in all competitions)

Sometimes the best goal scoring strategy is waiting for the goalie to make a mistake. Novakovich did that. pic.twitter.com/Qyp1rImKLU — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) March 30, 2019

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-1 draw with VVV

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Heerenveen

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-1 victory at NEC

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Waalwijk

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: no match scheduled

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Gent

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Mouscron

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: friendly vs. Benfica benefiting Mozambique cyclone victims draw 15,024 spectators

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: see above

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: data unavailable for 1-0 defeat at Academica Viseu

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): played 70 in 3-3 draw at Vendsyssel

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Midtjylland

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Randers

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: vs. Hacken on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Mattersburg

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Sered

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: played 87 (scored in 55th) in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa (third league goal, won league championship)

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 (scored in 35th) in 1-1 draw at Bnei Yehuda

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: not in the 18 (red card) for 4-1 defeat to Hapoel Beer Sheva

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 72 in 2-1 victory over Jeju

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to River Plate

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: vs. Wilstermann late Sunday

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Puebla late Sunday

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Morelia

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Club America

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: starting at Pumas on Sunday afternoon