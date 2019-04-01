

Kash Ali takes a bite out of David Price in England. (Lee Smith)

Saturday’s heavyweight bout between Kash Ali and David Price in Liverpool, England, obviously didn’t garner the same amount of attention as the infamous second clash between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997.

But did one of the boxers inexplicably bite the other? You bet he did.

Price had landed a punch to Ali’s head in the fifth round when the latter decided to wrestle his opponent to the ground (which also is something not seen often in the boxing ring). With Price pinned below him, Ali decided to nibble on his torso.

The bite left quite the mark:

Referee Mark Lyson, who already had docked Ali a point for hitting the back of Price’s head, immediately disqualified the previously undefeated heavyweight and named Price the winner (the Guardian says he was ahead on points, anyway).

“I thought it was a good fight, I had him hurt in the fifth, I could’ve stopped him, I wrestled him down and it was a stupid thing what I did, ridiculous,” Ali told iFL TV after the bout. “There’s no excuses for it, I think just the build-up to the fight, it was my first time I’ve boxed on the big stage, I was so pumped up, I was ready to fight, the street stupid mentality just kicked in. It was stupid.”

The fans at M & S Bank Arena agreed, showering Ali and his crew with various beverages.

Said Price, who had complained to Lyson that Ali had bitten him multiple times earlier in the bout: “He said he wanted a rematch, but I don’t want to share a ring with an animal like that again.”

The British Boxing Board of Control has revoked Ali’s license, pending a hearing, and is withholding his purse, which is just north of $26,000.

If you recall, Tyson was disqualified after he bit Holyfield’s ears twice during the third round of their June 1997 rematch in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Tyson’s boxing license for more than a year and fined him $3 million for the incident.

