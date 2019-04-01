

The Capitals have a three-point lead on the New York Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division entering Monday night's games. (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

SUNRISE, Fla. — For weeks, some of the Washington Capitals have dismissed the importance of winning the Metropolitan Division crown. They’re focusing on their own play ramping up before the postseason, or they’ve said that the first-round matchup will be tough no matter what, so seeding doesn’t really matter. Of course players want to win every regular-season game, but they’ve shrugged off the significance of a fourth-straight division crown, which Washington could do with a win against the Florida Panthers on Monday night along with a New York Islanders’ loss in regulation.

“They’re lying,” defenseman Brooks Orpik deadpanned.

“First of all, I think it’s the goal every year to win your division,” Orpik continued. “If guys say it’s not, they’re not being honest with you. I think every year, that’s your goal. Winning the Stanley Cup is your ultimate goal, but there’s other goals below that, and that’s definitely one of them. The longer you get home ice in the playoffs — I don’t know what the numbers say, but I know it’s less of a factor than it used to be — but I think everybody would much rather play a Game 7 at home than on the road.”

Washington’s path to the Stanley Cup last season started with winning the division, then playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. At least that much history could be repeating itself with Columbus sitting in the Eastern Conference’s first wild card position entering Monday’s slate of games. The Blue Jackets won the first two games of that series a year ago before the Capitals won four straight to then advance to the second round, and that matchup would again be a challenge with Columbus 7-2-1 in its past 10 games, heating up after the marquee trade-deadline additions of forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.

But despite losing top-four defenseman Michal Kempny “long term” with what appeared to be a left leg injury — Capitals Coach Todd Reirden promised to provide a more specific timetable for Kempny later this week — Washington’s game is in a good place with just three regular-season games left. The Capitals have won four straight, and three of those wins came against Carolina and Tampa Bay, two teams poised to be in the playoffs. Washington hasn’t allowed more than three goals-against in five games.

“I think we’ve had a lot more consistency to our game,” Orpik said. “We’ve had a lot more, I think, control over what the outcome is going to be. There were stretches there where we were playing kind of run-and-gun and real loose; some games we were winning 6-5 and others we were losing 7-4. Those are the games where I’m sure they’re entertaining to watch, but I think when you lose that kind of control over the outcome, the games are 50-50 to be honest with you. That’s definitely not to our advantage, especially late in the season, but for the most part, we’ve definitely cleaned up a lot of things.”

Most points since trade deadline



1. Capitals (12-3-1) 25 pts

2. Penguins (11-3-3) 25 pts

3. Lightning (12-4-0) 24 pts

4. Bruins (11-6-0) 22 pts

5. Golden Knights (10-4-2) 22 pts

6. Stars (10-5-2) 22 pts — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 1, 2019

Washington has a three-point lead on New York for first place in the Metropolitan, and the division’s winner could be decided in the regular-season finale, when the Capitals host the Islanders. While the Islanders are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are playoff-bound but sliding of late with a 3-5-2 record in their past 10 games, the Capitals have a deceptively difficult opponent.

The Panthers will fall short of the postseason for a third straight year, but Reirden said he’s surprised they’re not in the field. Florida won its first two games against Washington this season, and it has a skilled lineup led by captain and first-line center Aleksander Barkov, who has 34 goals with 57 assists. Backup goaltender Pheonix Copley will get the start for Washington.

“We’re just trying to improve with our group," Reirden said. "If we do that, we’ve been getting some of the results that we were looking for.”

As for the opportunity to win the division this week, “guys might say something else, but everybody has a little bit of pride when it comes to it,” Orpik said.