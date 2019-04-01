

Michael Irvin shared good news about his biopsy results. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Days after asking for prayers and support as he awaited the results of a throat biopsy, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin announced that test results “have come back 100% clean.”

Irvin posted the news on Instagram, writing: 'Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr. St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour [sic] of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. To God be the Glory.”

Irvin, 53, shared his fears on Instagram last week, posting a photo from UCLA Medical Center and noting that he was “terrified” because his father died of throat cancer when he was two years younger than Irvin is now. “This daemon [sic] has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life. So saying I am afraid this time is a big understatement. I AM TERRIFIED!!” he wrote last week. “My faith tells me whenever you face great fear you go to your greatness power. Mine is God. I am asking all who will. Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be? Thanks for your thoughts and prayers in advance.”

Irvin, who now works for the NFL Network, underwent two days of tests after suffering persistent hoarseness because of his loud celebration when the Cowboys beat the New Orleans, 13-10, in a Week 13 game. Dr. Maie St. John is the chair of the department of head and neck surgery at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and has clinical expertise in the identification of tumor margins in the surgical removal of head and neck cancers, according to the school.

God is good!!! So thankful for the good news. @michaelirvin88 is cancer free!! pic.twitter.com/PRvfFT7bCj — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) March 31, 2019

