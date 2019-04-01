

Christian Yelich celebrates his home run Sunday against the Cardinals. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

A pair of Wisconsin girls are getting a furry new friend and they have Christian Yelich to thank for it. The Brewers’ star outfielder is making all sorts of magic happen thanks to a home run-happy start that has already spurred talk of a second straight National League MVP award.

Yelich hit a home run Sunday for the fourth time in as many Milwaukee games to start the season, tying an MLB record. He followed that with a double in the ninth inning that brought in the tying and winning runs in the Brewers’ 5-4 victory over the Cardinals, and he already has eight RBIs to go with a tidy 2.250 OPS.

“I’ve never seen anyone this good at baseball for this long,” teammate Ryan Braun said of Yelich, who sprinted to MVP status by batting .367 after the all-star break in 2018 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI and a 1.219 OPS, helping lead Milwaukee to just its second division title since 1982.

“I mean, maybe [Barry] Bonds in his prime,” Braun continued. “As great as [Mike] Trout is. I’ve seen [Albert] Pujols. I’ve never seen anyone this good for this long.”

Yelich, 27, has been so good that he’s earning puppies for young fans. Well, at least one puppy, which will soon be lighting up the lives of the Labodda sisters, six-year-old Lola and four-year-old Libby of Muskego, Wis.

The girls’ parents took them to the Brewers’ home game Saturday, a 4-2 win over the Cardinals. They brought with them a sign with the message, “Yelich, hit a homerun and my Dad buys me a puppy!” He obliged right away, cracking a deep drive over the wall in the first inning.

Congrats! What are you going to name him? Might we suggest Yeli?



Brewers 1, Cardinals 0 in the first. pic.twitter.com/i6VBiUF8ie — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 30, 2019

The sisters’ mother, Jessica Labodda, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she and Libby were purchasing concessions and didn’t even see the homer. “Who would have thought he would have hit one on the first at-bat?” she asked.

“We’ll start looking,” Labodda said of fulfilling the canine end of the girls’ bargain. She added that one of her daughters is diabetic, “so we were hoping for a medical dog, but a golden doodle will do.”

The puppy will not only be a companion for the sisters but also for the dog already in the family, an 11-year-old Maltese called Henry. He was named in honor of Milwaukee Braves legend Hank Aaron, whose name also adorns an annual MLB award for hitting excellence, the NL version of which went to Yelich last year.

“The thing that makes you proud is the fact that in Christian’s year that he had, he came that close — and when I say ‘that close,’ I mean really close — to winning the Triple Crown,” Aaron said in October. “That means something very special.”

Yelich is still doing special things, including becoming the first reigning MVP and Brewers player to hit homers in his team’s first four games. Five players managed the feat before him: Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

“He’s on another planet, man,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff said of Yelich on Saturday (via ESPN). “He’s so special. Just watching him, he’s so balanced. He’s not fooled that much. He’s on time with pretty much everything. It’s pretty cool to watch.”

“I’m just trying to stay within an approach,” Yelich said, claiming he wasn’t sure why he’s been on such a tear. Brewers fans, including some very young ones, are just delighted to revel in the power surge he’s unleashed.

