

The Washington Redskins will begin offseason workouts April 15. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins’ offseason training and workout schedule will kick off the first of three phases on April 15. The NFL announced the offseason schedule for all 32 teams Monday afternoon.

Organized team workouts will run May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30 and June 10-12. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 4-6.

The collective bargaining agreement structures the offseason workouts into three defined phases, with varying levels of engagement allowed in each. These phases are voluntary for players.

[Redskins plan on a Guice-Peterson timeshare at running back, creating a ‘great dilemma’]

The first two weeks starting April 15 make up Phase One, which is limited to “strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.”

Phase Two encompasses the following three weeks, when on-field workouts are permitted for individual drills and team practices, which must be held separately. Live contact and offense versus defense team drills are not permitted during this time.

Phase Three covers the following month, with 10 days of organized team activities. Live contact is not allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. A mandatory minicamp must take place during Phase Three.

More Redskins coverage:

Colt McCoy confirms that yes, he does drink raw milk: ‘I grew up this way’

Landon Collins will wear jersey No. 20 for Redskins, not Sean Taylor’s No. 21

Redskins’ Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden insist they are on the same page