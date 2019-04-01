Rankings for spring sports will run biweekly this season. In the weeks they don’t run, we’ll provide a roundup of key stories throughout the area.

Baseball



Ryan Shieh is off to a strong start for McNamara. (Courtesy of Ryan Sheih) (none/Ryan Shieh)

It didn’t take long for Ryan Shieh to break out on the local high school baseball scene as a freshman last year, hitting .310 for Riverdale Baptist. In July, Shieh transferred to McNamara and has helped power the Mustangs’ impressive start on offense and as a catcher. A year after finishing 10-16, McNamara is 9-2 and has scored 61 runs over its past five games. “I gained a lot of confidence last year because so many people believed in me,” said Shieh, a Maryland commit. “It carried over to the new school, trying to enforce a winning culture.” … In the area’s most lopsided game this season, Hylton beat Freedom-Woodbridge, 40-0, after a five-inning mercy rule. Fourteen Bulldogs scored at least one run … No. 5 Sherwood is 3-0 and beat Whitman, 9-5, on Tuesday in a battle of Montgomery County contenders. (Last week’s rankings)

Softball



South Lakes junior Maija Louko has recorded 39 strikeouts in 17 innings this season. (Courtesy of Mike Louko)

South Lakes starting pitcher Maija Louko has pitched three shutouts to lead the Seahawks to a 3-0 start to the season, including a 2-0 win Friday against previously unbeaten Herndon (5-1). With 39 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched, the junior Virginia Tech commit has stepped neatly into the starting role, which she assumed after the graduation of 2018 All-Met first-team selection Ali Rayle. … Huntingtown senior pitcher Tori Fletcher notched three no-hitters in the No. 3 Hurricanes’ first three games, part of a 4-0 start for the defending Maryland 3A state champions. … Damascus (5-0) and Sherwood (4-0) stand as the only remaining unbeatens in Montgomery County. (Last week’s rankings)

Boys’ lacrosse



Henry Mudlaff and Gonzaga lost a tight game to Culver on Friday but gets a chance to test itself against Bullis on Monday. (Kraig Siracuse)

No. 2 Gonzaga lost in overtime Friday to Culver (Ind.), ranked No. 4 in Inside Lacrosse’s national power rankings. The Eagles overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit to tie the game at eight at the end of the third. Midfielder Clay Weiss scored a diving goal with 1:48 left in the game to extend to overtime, but it wasn’t enough. … No. 1 Bullis returned home from its Florida trip, where it won three games in three days. The Bulldogs beat Delmar (Del.), 21-6, on Friday. They host Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Monday in a showdown of the area’s top teams. (Last week’s rankings)

Girls’ lacrosse



Caitlin Evans and Bishop Ireton shut down McNamara, 17-0. (Billy Sabatini)

No. 5 Bishop Ireton is already close to matching last season’s loss total (three) after dropping two games in its Florida trip. But the Cardinals rebounded with two dominant wins against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opponents, McNamara and St. Mary’s Ryken. The Cardinals shut down McNamara, 17-0, and won at Leonardtown, 16-5. … Coming off a strong campaign, South River is continuing its success by beginning this season 3-0. … Elsewhere in Virginia, Yorktown (7-0) and Dominion (6-0) are off to strong starts. (Last week’s rankings)

Boys’ soccer

No. 1 South Lakes faced its toughest opponent of the spring thus far in No. 3 Washington-Lee but handled the Generals in a 3-1 victory. The Seahawks trailed 1-0 at halftime, but two goals from sophomore forward Carter Berg and one from senior forward Giovanni Frithe-Severiche lifted them to a victory. … No. 4 Briar Woods shut out Freedom-South Riding and Stone Bridge this week to move to 4-0-0. The Falcons are no stranger to winning streaks, having won 18 in a row last season. … Junior forward Nick Musumeci scored twice but it wasn’t enough to give No. 2 Robinson a win over No. 9 W.T. Woodson, as the Cavaliers scored two second-half goals and the rivalry game ended in a 3-3 draw. (Last week’s rankings)

Girls’ soccer



No. 1 Madison has not cruised through the early portion of its schedule.

T.C. Williams gave up its first goal of the season Friday night in a 7-1 win over Hayfield. The Titans have outscored opponents 39-1 through six game. … It was a rare, rough week for No. 1 Madison, which fell to Battlefield on Wednesday and tied Westfield on Friday. The Warhawks had not lost to a local opponent since 2017. …In an early-season battle of Top 10 teams, No. 10 Robinson used an overtime goal to take down No. 7 South County, 2-1. The Rams are 5-0-0 to start the year, one season removed from going 7-10-2. (Last week’s rankings)