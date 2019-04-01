For residents of the South Los Angeles community in which he grew up, Nipsey Hussle was a presence, someone who gave shoes to each student in an elementary school, paid to improve a playground and helped families pay for funerals when a relative died in gun violence.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for his contributions as well as his music, was shot to death at around 3:20 p.m. Pacific time outside his Marathon Clothing store Sunday, in the neighborhood where he was known. The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and two others were wounded in the shooting. The shooter has been identified as a young, black man who opened fire at close range and ran to a getaway car, according to the Los Angeles Times. As of Sunday night, he remained at large.

The loss hit sports stars especially hard.

“This is so painful!” Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player, tweeted. “@NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power, King”

This is so painful! @NipseyHussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hE2MNibbZ7 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 1, 2019

Hussle was a visible at sports events, especially NBA games. “So so SAD man!!” Lakers star LeBron James tweeted. “DAMN man this hurt.” On Instagram, he added: “Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!”

The Rockets’ Chris Paul, who formerly played in L.A. for the Clippers, tweeted: “Maaaan this got me sick.”

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019

Hussle is survived by two children, including one with his girlfriend, Lauren London. Born Ermias Asghedom, Hussle’s debut album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album in 2018. His interests extended to fashion and technology, too. “In our culture, there’s a narrative that says, ‘Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,’” Hussle told The Times in 2018. “And that’s cool, but there should be something that says, ‘Follow Elon Musk. Follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’ I think that with me being influential as an artist and young and coming from the inner city, it makes sense for me to be one of the people that’s waving that flag.”

Police told the Times the shooting appears to have been gang-related and Hussle mentioned in a 2014 interview with YouTube channel Vlad TV that he had joined the Rollin’ 60s, a Crips gang clique, as a teenager. “We dealt with death, with murder,” he told The Times in 2018. “It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while.”

Shortly before the shooting, Hussle tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Artist. Activist. Angeleno.



L.A. mourns the loss of one of our own, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/7DovnRkayn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/SgxhQ16Zi9 — x - LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 1, 2019

Man, just crazy. Nipsey did so much good for so many people. I can’t believe it 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) April 1, 2019

please tell me it isn’t true about Nipsey... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 31, 2019

Sad to hear about Nipsey. Man was making a difference. RIP — Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) April 1, 2019

RIP NIPSEYMAN GONE TOO SOON! TRYNNA DO GOOD IN HIS COMMUNITY🙏🏾🙏🏾 @NipseyHussle — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 1, 2019

Gone but his Legacy will Live on FOREVER😓🙏🏽 #GoneTooSoonNipsey — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 1, 2019

