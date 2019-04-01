Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has always been a Facebook and Instagram guy when it comes to social media, but he finally made his blue-checkmarked, verified Twitter debut on Monday, which happened to be April Fools’ Day.
He’s “retiring” from the NFL, you see.
Ha.
No one was buying it, not even his own team (the #LFG hashtag, an abbreviation of the Pats’ “let’s f----- go” rallying cry, was a nice touch, though):
With a follow-up tweet about an hour later, Brady seemed to acknowledge that this was all in celebrating the hilarious majesty of April 1.
Yeah, kinda. It’s been done:
Brady was the subject of an earlier April Fools’ Day tweet Monday from Andrew Callahan, who covers the Patriots for MassLive. It actually was slightly more believable than Brady’s tweet, because Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is ruthless enough to try this out:
We thought we were going to be able to make it through Monday without recapping any April Fools’ Day hijinks. The U.S. Open account tweeted this out, which didn’t really work because many people thought tennis balldogs would be a swell idea.
Panthers quarter Cam Newton also released a video in which he says his teammates have joined him in his celibacy pledge:
The Bears, meanwhile, claimed to be celebrating their 100th anniversary by making their players all wear triple-digit numbers:
The Dallas Stars got in on the fun, though once again, adopting a cow as an “official team pet” actually is a good idea for an NHL franchise, especially if his name is Gordie Cow.
On to Wisconsin, which says it’s discontinuing its “Jump Around” tradition at Badgers football games because of seismological reasons:
Finally, Vegas got the last laugh on everyone by setting the Browns’ season win total at nine games.
Oh wait, they’re serious. Wow.
