

Tom "Shecky" Brady. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has always been a Facebook and Instagram guy when it comes to social media, but he finally made his blue-checkmarked, verified Twitter debut on Monday, which happened to be April Fools’ Day.

He’s “retiring” from the NFL, you see.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Ha.

No one was buying it, not even his own team (the #LFG hashtag, an abbreviation of the Pats’ “let’s f----- go” rallying cry, was a nice touch, though):

With a follow-up tweet about an hour later, Brady seemed to acknowledge that this was all in celebrating the hilarious majesty of April 1.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Yeah, kinda. It’s been done:

it's been a great run with Steeler Nation, I will always have love 4 all my former teammates, coaches, & for all my fans! but gotta move on! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 1, 2016

Brady was the subject of an earlier April Fools’ Day tweet Monday from Andrew Callahan, who covers the Patriots for MassLive. It actually was slightly more believable than Brady’s tweet, because Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is ruthless enough to try this out:

The #Patriots always send their stars packing a year early instead of one too late. Tom Brady shouldn’t be an exception.



Why the Pats should deal Brady plus a 2nd-rounder to Arizona for Josh Rosen and the No. 1 pick and reboot for the next 15 years https://t.co/SVsRaFuIfF — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) April 1, 2019

We thought we were going to be able to make it through Monday without recapping any April Fools’ Day hijinks. The U.S. Open account tweeted this out, which didn’t really work because many people thought tennis balldogs would be a swell idea.

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

Panthers quarter Cam Newton also released a video in which he says his teammates have joined him in his celibacy pledge:

The Bears, meanwhile, claimed to be celebrating their 100th anniversary by making their players all wear triple-digit numbers:

A historic jersey for a historic year.#Bears100 pic.twitter.com/p0ZsbSjO7Z — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2019

The Dallas Stars got in on the fun, though once again, adopting a cow as an “official team pet” actually is a good idea for an NHL franchise, especially if his name is Gordie Cow.

Teaming up with Seaton Land & Cattle Company, the @DS_Foundation and Dallas Stars have adopted a cow as the official team pet. https://t.co/LHi7OWkCdP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 1, 2019

On to Wisconsin, which says it’s discontinuing its “Jump Around” tradition at Badgers football games because of seismological reasons:

Statement from Wisconsin Athletics pic.twitter.com/3KHbUyv73i — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 1, 2019

Finally, Vegas got the last laugh on everyone by setting the Browns’ season win total at nine games.

Oh wait, they’re serious. Wow.

Read more from The Post:

British boxer suffers dental breakdown, bites opponent in the ring

Colin Kaepernick, other athletes mourn Nipsey Hussle

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin says he’s ’100% clean’ after cancer scare

It took a man to beat these Duke kids. That man was Cassius Winston.

Tom Izzo knew Michigan State had ‘a real chance’ against Duke. He was right.

Sally Jenkins: Auburn, out-everythinged but never outfought, heads to the Final Four