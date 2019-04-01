

Edson Barboza, right, lost in the first round to Justin Gaethje. (Gregory Payan/AP)

It was just a bit of a whirlwind weekend for Edson Barboza. Hours after the lightweight UFC fighter took a haymaker and got knocked out in Philadelphia, he was by his wife’s side in Florida after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Barboza shared the happy news on Instagram with one word, “Victoria,” presumably the name of his daughter. He and his wife, Bruna, also have a young son, Noah, who posed with his new sibling.

In a post in the wee hours of Sunday morning, MMA journalist Mike Bohn shared a photo of Barboza and reported that the 33-year-old fighter was “about to head home to see his wife who just went into labor to give birth to their daughter.” Born and raised in Brazil, Barboza moved back last year to Florida, where he began his professional MMA career, from New Jersey.

That made for a longer trip from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, where the fight was held on Saturday, but it was one Barboza was undoubtedly happy to make. Meanwhile, his opponent, Justin Gaethje, was celebrating a first-round win marked by the kind of fireworks for which both fighters are known.

Midway through the round, Gaethje (20-2, 17 KO/TKO) caught Barboza (20-7, 12 KO/TKO) with a sharp, swinging right hand as the Brazilian was moving to his left along the cage. Referee Keith Peterson didn’t let the 30-year-old Arizona native inflict any more damage as Barboza lay on the canvas, quickly calling the fight and ending a bout that packed plenty of action into its two minutes and 30 seconds.

WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9 — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019

“Man, I just love this so much,” Gaethje said after notching his second straight win by first-round knockout, following an August defeat of James Vick at UFC Fight Night 135. “I would not recommend this sport to my enemy, but I was born and I was bred and I was raised to do this, and I will do it till the wheels fall off.”

Barboza wasn’t given much of a chance of survival after he was born approximately three months prematurely in the state of Rio de Janeiro. “My mother had lot of problems during pregnancy, but thank God I’m here today,” he said in 2013. “The doctor told my dad, ‘Your boy is going to die, for sure.’ My dad went crazy.”

Instead, Barboza developed into an energetic boy who found an outlet in Muay Thai, which helped him attain the skills that make him a feared striker in MMA. He didn’t land the final blow and get the win in his battle Saturday with Gaethje, but Barboza eventually enjoyed a far greater reward.

