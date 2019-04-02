

Silver Diner in Arlington the night he won the Home Run Derby. (courtesy of Silver Diner)

Bryce Harper finally said goodbye and thank you to Washington and the Nationals on Tuesday morning. He’ll face the team with which he began his major league career for the first time Tuesday night.

In his Instagram thank-you note, he wrote that he was grateful to the fans, the ballclub’s ownership and its front office, while also recognizing three of his favorite local restaurants, including, yes, Silver Diner.

“The city of DC was home,” he wrote. “Filomena’s, The Silver Diner, The Italian store, and countless other places helped make it feel like home.”

And those two sentences in his 286-word post started a whole lot of discussion around the region over why Harper, who is wealthy enough to dine wherever he pleases, digs the regional diner chain so darn much.

Didn’t realize the Silver Diner and the Italian Store were DMV staples? Lmao https://t.co/XxeMW0Z1x1 — Caroline Brandt (@caroline__cb) April 2, 2019

It’s not really fair to rip Bryce for mentioning Silver Diner because it’s a “chain” like Panera—it started in Rockville and it is a local chain. All of its locations are in MD and VA...except there is one in Cherry Hill, so someone should tell him that. — Eric Fingerhut (@ericfingerhut) April 2, 2019

I know it seems a disconnect that a multi-millionaire like Harper would eat at Silver Diner, but to me, this is one of the most human things I’ve seen from him. https://t.co/Nlgksm4T8N — Tim Carman (@timcarman) April 2, 2019

Silver Diner is actually trending in DC right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/0ZhEdxq0h6 — Jon Byrum (@Phiask0) April 2, 2019

Really, no one should be so shocked. Before the 2018 All-Star Game, Harper recommended the Silver Diner’s breakfast service for players and fans coming in from out of town. After he won the Home Run Derby, he brought his family to the Silver Diner in Clarendon at 1 a.m.

(He ordered bison huevos rancheros — “Crispy whole wheat tortillas, chorizo hash with organic bison, cage-free Amish eggs over easy, peppers, salsa roja, scallions, cilantro, goat cheese, guacamole,” according to the menu — for $15.99, in case you’re wondering.)

Servers at the restaurant told higher-ups afterward that it was one of his regular haunts after night games. The staff recognized him when he came in, but tried not to bother him. The manager even said he half-expected Harper to show up after either the derby or All-Star Game itself, recalled Glenn D’Amore, Silver Diner’s executive vice president of operations.

“When he came after the Home Run Derby, I had asked the managers when he comes in, is he disturbed,” D’Amore said in a phone interview. “He’s recognized by our people, but our people see Alex Ovechkin there, too, they said. We try to give people more of a refuge.”

D’Amore said he expects Harper to visit the restaurant again during the Phillies’ two-game stay in the District.

“I think it’s likely,” he said. “He named three restaurants there. I think there’s a good chance that he may show up and if he does, it’ll put smiles on our people’s faces.”

Happy #OpeningDay to one of our favorite @Phillies @BryceHarper3! Even though you moved from the DC area, you didn’t move away from Silver Diner! Our Cherry Hill location is ready to provide you with your favorite Game Day eats! — Silver Diner (@Silver_Diner) March 28, 2019

“He mentioned the Silver Diner was a home, but one of the elements of diners and especially the Silver Diner, is we’re a home away from home, whether you’re a big shot or an every day Joe,” said Bob Giaimo, the local chain’s president and co-founder. “We try to be a place where we know your name and your order and you’re comfortable. We’re happy to have him back in town.”

Harper knows, of course, that he might not get the same reception at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.

“When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos,” he wrote on Instagram, “but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter. So for that, DC, THANK YOU.”

