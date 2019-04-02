

Bryce Harper faces his old team for the first time Tuesday night. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Bryce Harper is back in Washington for his first game at Nationals Park as an opposing player, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, the superstar who left.

He thanked Nationals fans Tuesday with an Instagram post, so that’s out of the way. Next will be a tribute video around 6:55 p.m., as the Phillies lineup is introduced, then comes the answer to the burning question: How will Nationals fans receive him?

“It’s part of baseball. It’s part of sports. I hope I get a great one,” Harper said in a pregame news conference. “Of course, I think there’ll be some boos and things like that. It’s part of the game. I think there’ll be some cheers as well. I’ll always remember the memories we had here, the excitement and all the screams and cheers. I’ll always remember that.”

Harper will face Max Scherzer in his first reunion with the Nationals, a battle of one of the league’s best pitchers and a premier power bat. Harper hit his favorite spots since returning to town — getting a sandwich at The Italian Shop, dinner at Acqua Al 2 on Capitol Hill — before arriving at the ballpark and, in a twist, turning left toward the visiting clubhouse. That is where he’ll prepare for this game, after seven years on the other side, and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. should the rain hold up.

He will understand if he hears boos, and he’s used to that. But there is a part of him, however small, that wants to be welcomed back with a cheer given what Washington means to him.

“I mean, everybody’s human. But for me, it’s just part of sports,” Harper reiterated Tuesday afternoon. “Everywhere I go, if I’m a visiting player, I usually get booed. So that’s just part of it. But I think I might get a little bit tonight. I might get some cheers, as well. All the messages that I got on Instagram were, we’re gonna cheer you tonight and boo you later. It’s just part of sports. I get it.”

This story will update: We’ll keep you on top of the latest from Harper’s first game in Nats Park as a visitor.

LINEUPS

Phillies (3-0)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Odubel Herrera, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Zach Elfin, P

Nationals (1-2)

Adam Eaton, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Scherzer, P

Victor Robles, CF

Read more on Harper and the Nationals:

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘We’re going to Philly’

Bryce Harper finally thanks Nats fans: ‘You will always hold a special place in my heart’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser deletes tweet attacking Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper loves Silver Diner. Silver Diner knows.

Busloads of Phillies fans are coming to Nationals Park for Bryce Harper’s return

For Opening Day, Nats fans ripped, defaced and marked-up their Bryce Harper jerseys

Bryce Harper still matters to me. Sorry.

Bryce Harper should have a legacy in Washington. Why can’t I find it?

Archive: Favorite Nationals Park memories, from Bryce Harper to ‘The Mayor’

Max Scherzer on facing Bryce Harper as Nationals’ opponent: ‘This is just Round 1’

Nationals-Phillies series preview: Bryce Harper makes his first of many returns

Analysis: If the Nationals want to keep Anthony Rendon, it’s really going to cost them

Thomas Boswell: Thanks to Trea Turner’s heroics, Nationals can sweep aside a bleak beginning

Barry Svrluga: When it comes to Anthony Rendon, lock him up — for the sake of the Nationals’ future

Max Scherzer thinks he can get better with age, even if logic says otherwise