

Joseph Mora started 28 matches last year and the first four this year. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

Joseph Mora, the starting left back for unbeaten D.C. United, will miss at least a month after undergoing surgery for a fractured jaw, a relatively positive timetable after a frightening incident Sunday.

The MLS organization said Mora suffered a mildly displaced fracture when a Orlando City player’s knee crashed into the sliding defender’s head during the first half of D.C.'s 2-1 victory. He also received a concussion and lost a tooth. Surgery was performed Monday.

Mora will not resume full training for four weeks, the team said. He will then need time to regain fitness, which, in all likelihood, will result in him missing at least seven matches.

“Our thoughts are with him right now,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “Not a fun situation to be in, certainly shut down for a little bit.”

In Mora’s absence, Chris McCann is the prime candidate to start against undefeated Los Angeles FC on Saturday at Audi Field and for the foreseeable future.

Olsen has not publicly declared McCann the starter, saying, “We’ll get in the war room a little bit today and see what it looks like for the weekend.”

McCann, an Irishman who played two seasons for Atlanta, made his D.C. debut Sunday in replacing Mora. He is not as fast and attack-oriented as Mora but offers a wealth of experience after years on the English circuit.

Assessing McCann’s abilities in a potential starting role, Olsen said: “He is a little bit of a different profile than Joseph. In some ways that can bolster us and make us better in some areas, and maybe we’ll have to change some of our positioning. . . . We were very pleased when we were able to secure Chris [in preseason]. It was for moments like this.”

United’s first-choice back line had played every minute of the first three matches and hadn’t conceded a goal.

“When I came here, the coach had his team set up and you can’t really complain because they’re doing well,” McCann, 31, said. “But at some point, you’re going to get called upon. . . . I’m old enough and wise enough to know how to prepare for the games.”

With Mora out and McCann perhaps starting, first-round draft pick Akeem Ward seems likely to join the 18-man game-day roster after playing exclusively for Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division squad.

Meantime, with Mora unable to eat solids for a while, the players have pooled money to purchase him a high-powered blender.

Captain Wayne Rooney said, “We thought it would be nice so he could get his food that way.”

>> Dom Dwyer’s foul on Rooney leading to United’s second goal has been the subject of widespread discussion in subsequent days. Rooney said after the match he believed referee Armando Villarreal made the correct call, and he reiterated those thoughts Tuesday.

“In my opinion, it’s a free kick,” Rooney said. “He has gone in wild. We had a meeting [with the league] at the beginning of the season and were told if you go into a tackle out of control, even if there is no contact, it’s a foul. Of course, when you are a player and you don’t make contact, you don’t think it’s a foul, but the way he went in, it is.”

>> United midfielder Griffin Yow and academy midfielder Bryang Kayo were named to the U.S. under-17 national team for a five-day training camp starting Thursday in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. It will serve as final preparations for U-17 World Cup qualifying next month.

>> Dane Murphy, who was hired as the D.C. technical director this winter to work under General Manager Dave Kasper, has left the organization to pursue other opportunities. His last day was Sunday.

Last month, he was linked with a front-office job at Barnsley, an English third-tier club in good position for promotion to the second division. Neither he nor United wanted to comment.

Murphy, a former D.C. midfielder, was working primarily with Loudoun United’s expansion efforts.

>> Loudoun’s home opener is a month away, and although D.C. officials have not announced the location, the plan is to play at Audi Field on May 3 against Bethlehem Steel.

In all, Loudoun must play five home matches at alternative venues before its new stadium in Leesburg opens in August. George Mason University is expected to host one or two, with the rest at Audi Field.

>> Fox’s national broadcast channel (Channel 5 locally) will show Saturday’s match between D.C. (3-0-1) and LAFC (4-0-1). The starting time is listed as 3 p.m., with a TV pregame show at 2:30 and kickoff at 3:05. As the lead-in, Fox will carry the Bundesliga showdown between first-place Borussia Dortmund (63 points) and second-place Bayern Munich (61) at 12:30 p.m.