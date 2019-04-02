

Anthony Rendon will reach free agency after this season. (Jeff Roberson)

By now everyone has read about why Bryce Harper spurned the Washington Nationals’ long-term contract offers in favor of more lucrative 13-year, $330 million contract from the Philadelphia Phillies. But even as Harper makes his return to Washington Tuesday night, the Nationals’ focus should be on making sure their next big-time free agent doesn’t similarly walk away.

Despite never being elected to a an all-star team, 28-year-old Anthony Rendon is quietly one of the most productive players in the major leagues. And it’s quite possible he is the Nationals’ most important player moving forward in the post-Harper era. But keeping him in the fold is going to cost the team a lot of money.

Since 2013, his rookie season, Rendon has created runs at a rate that is 23 percent higher than the league average after adjusting for league and park effects and produced 25.9 wins above replacement, just a fraction of a win less than Harper (26.5 fWAR) over the past seven years. Among third baseman, only Josh Donaldson, Manny Machado — who signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres this offseason — and Matt Carpenter have been more valuable than Rendon over that span.

Rendon has maintained a career .285 average with an .830 OPS over six full seasons and finished in the top six in the voting for the National League Most Valuable Player Award twice (2014 and 2017) with an 11th place finish in 2018. More granular, Rendon has also connected on the sweet spot of the bat over 10 percent of the time in 2018, a five-percent bump from 2015. That’s generated a huge offensive uptick that pushed his ability to hit for extra-base hits into the top two percent of major league hitters.



Anthony Rendon's barrel rate (None/MLB)

“We love Anthony,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in February. “He’s a guy I scouted for a long time. We drafted, signed and developed him into an elite player. He’s a guy we look at [being] in a Nationals uniform for a long time to come. We’ve had prior conversations that didn’t bear any fruit, but we’re going to continue to have dialogue.”

Rendon reportedly turned down a contract extension in March and figures to get more expensive as the season wears on. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Harper’s first return to Nats Park since signing with the Phillies, Rendon is 4-for-11 with two RBI. Only two hitters, Kris Bryant and Christian Yelich, are expected to be more productive than Rendon by the end of the season, per FanGraph’s projections. Harper, by comparison, is projected to be worth one-half of a win less.



Most valuable NL hitters in 2019. Projections are a combination of ZiPS and Steamer projections with playing time allocated by FanGraphs. (None/FanGraphs)

Not only is Rendon expected to be as productive, if not more so, in 2019, his free agent status puts him at the top of any club’s wish list, a list that has seen more and more impact players scratched off from the upcoming free agent list as savvy front office lock up their younger talent. Over the past few weeks, pending free agents Xander Bogaerts, Kyle Hendricks, Alex Bregman, Eloy Jimenez, Aaron Nola, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Luis Severino, Nolan Arenado, Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, Blake Snell, Justin Verlander, Chris Sale and Jacob deGrom opted to sign long-term extensions this spring.

So how much will the Nationals have to pony up to keep Rendon?

Figuring out the future worth of any player isn’t an exact science, but we can get an estimate that’s reasonable. The first step is using a modified version of Marcels, a simple forecasting system created by baseball analyst Tom Tango, called WARcels, which only uses a player’s wins above replacement as its gauge of performance. That, in turn, is regressed to the mean and adjusted for age, giving us a ballpark value for a player over any length of time in the future.

The second step is to assign a dollar value to each win above replacement. It was calculated in 2013 that one marginal win is worth $7 million, while FanGraphs assigns approximately $8 million per win above replacement in today’s environment. This is our starting point. Because nothing costs the same today as it did 10 years ago, we are going to increase the cost of a win in free agency by 3 percent each year, which is in line with the annual rise we saw from 2013 to 2018 (2.7 percent).

By this method, Rendon is expected to be worth $176 million on a five-year deal and $281.6 million on a 10-year deal, assuming, of course, he and his agent, Scott Boras, don’t agree to any deferred money like the Nationals’ front office reportedly offered Harper during those negotiations. And you’ll note that the annual average value of that 10-year pact is significantly more than that extended to Harper in the Nationals’ final 12-year, $250 million offer, made just after the new year, reported yesterday by The Post’s Barry Svrluga.

St. Louis outfielder Marcell Ozuna ($94.4 million), Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson ($86.9 million) and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig ($79.8 million) project to be the next most-expensive deals doled out to free agents this offseason, based upon a five-year contract.



What is Anthony Rendon worth? (Neil Greenberg)

“We talked about it over the last year or so, and if both parties can be happy, then we’ll see,” Rendon told reporters during spring training. “If not, then we’ll see what happens. We had more discussions [this winter], but I can’t lay all the cards out on the table for y’all. I got to leave y’all in suspicion.”

