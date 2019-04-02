

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny will miss the remainder of this season, including the playoffs, after having surgery for a torn left hamstring, the team announced. The expected recovery time is four to six months.

The news is a blow to the Capitals’ blue line with the postseason just a week away. Washington acquired Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks before the trade deadline last season, and his strong skating made him a good fit beside top defenseman John Carlson. His addition helped the Capitals’ surge into the playoffs, en route to a Stanley Cup, and he had been enjoying a career season before getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 20. Kempny averaged more than 19 minutes per game and scored six goals with 19 assists.

He tore his hamstring during a tussle with Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette in the second period. Kempny landed awkwardly on his left leg while Paquette wrestled him down to the ice, and the Capitals took issue with how Paquette continued to punch Kempny while he was down on the ice.

With Kempny out for the past six games, Washington has played second-year defenseman Christian Djoos in Kempny’s place beside Carlson. Coach Todd Reirden has also experimented with playing Carlson on the left, his off side, while having Nick Jensen on the right. Jensen was acquired before the trade deadline this season, and that deal looms especially large now.

Jensen had been averaging more than 20 minutes per game with the Detroit Red Wings this season, and with the Capitals, he’s played 16:39 per game through 18 contests.