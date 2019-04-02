

Bryce Harper will make his first visit to Nationals Park as an opposing player this week. (Matt Slocum/AP)

There are many ways this series matters beyond Bryce Harper; they will just be hard to spot when the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies get going at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Harper is the story — his past with Washington, his 13-year pact with Philadelphia, his every move inside the ballpark he once starred in — and he will remain the story for . . . who knows how long? That is what happens when a homegrown franchise player leaves for a division rival. This will be the first of 19 regular season meetings between the Nationals and Phillies, and each pitch holds weight in what should be a tight National League East race. These are April games with playoff implications.

The Nationals are still assessing a bullpen that struggled all weekend. Their new starters, from Victor Robles to Brian Dozier to two veteran catchers, are still working their way in. That’s also important this week.

But Harper. Harper, Harper, Harper. He is at the center of the Phillies’ lineup, at the center of this heightened rivalry and at the center of attention for the fourth game of the Nationals’ season. Some things never change.

HARPER VS. SCHERZER, ROUND 1

When Harper agreed to a deal with the Phillies, back on Feb. 28, Max Scherzer offered a simple prediction from spring training in Florida: “It’ll be fun.”

Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, was referring to playing against Harper so often (and, more specifically, facing him as a hitter). That will be the matchup for Harper’s first plate appearance back in Nationals Park. Scherzer knows it is only the first of many meetings between the two. But the three-time Cy Young Award winner is known for his competitiveness, so it’s hard to imagine there’s not, at the least, a little more juice for this one.

Harper has two tape-measure home runs in his first three games of the season, and he has otherwise collected a double and four walks in 13 plate appearances. Scherzer struck out 12 against the New York Mets on Opening Day and is set to start four of Washington’s first 13 games. Now they will clash as pillars of competing clubs.

“You’re cognizant of everybody — it’s not just him — and of all great hitters in the game,” Scherzer said of facing a Phillies lineup that also includes Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura. “You’re always aware of the context of the game, situation of the game, the score of the game, outs, inning, who’s up, what you’ve done to him in the past. All those little things matter.”

EARLY BULLPEN ISSUES

No, it’s not time to hit the panic button on the Nationals’ bullpen. Three games is far too small of a sample size. But there were some troubling results against the Mets over the weekend as Washington’s relievers allowed 10 runs in 7 1/3 innings. The Mets scored eight eighth-inning runs on 11 hits across the three games. Trevor Rosenthal, the new setup man, has given up five runs and faced five hitters without recording an out. Sean Doolittle was spotty in his first appearance. Kyle Barraclough, Matt Grace, Tony Sipp and Wander Suero also struggled at times.

This is shaky for a team that padded its bullpen this offseason, to build a stronger bridge between its rotation and Doolittle. The relievers failed the Nationals in one close game and almost blew another before Trea Turner’s walk-off home run Sunday. There is a lot of time to right these issues and for these relievers to find their form. The Phillies’ stacked order should provide a good measuring stick. The bullpen is already under a microscope in the first days of April — and it may be for good reason.

“We’re going to address a couple of things, but look … we got a day off tomorrow, and we’re just now getting out of March,” Manager Dave Martinez said of his bullpen after Sunday’s 6-5 win. “But I expect these guys to be ready to go again on Tuesday.”

OUTFIELD OUTLOOK

Harper’s return is a reminder of the Nationals’ young, new-look outfield, with Robles starting in center between Juan Soto and Adam Eaton.

The early returns have been a give and take with Robles (a 21-year-old rookie) and Soto (a 20-year-old coming off a historic debut year). Robles is 5 for 11 with three doubles, but he has also made a handful of mistakes in the outfield and on the base paths. Soto had a three-hit day Saturday, but he has also struck out seven times in his first 13 plate appearances. They both provide loads of promise, in all kinds of ways, and should only get better as their experience accumulates. Eaton, on the other hand, is the steady veteran of the group who had three singles Sunday.

“You got to remember, he’s 21. He’s young,” Martinez said of Robles’s early miscues. “And he’s really exciting to watch.”

The production of Eaton (from the leadoff spot), Soto (hitting third) and Robles (ninth) is critical for Washington’s offense. Martinez has hit Robles ninth to make him a “second leadoff hitter,” and he has started six innings in the first three games. He is 4 for 6 with a home run and a double in those at-bats, a positive byproduct of Martinez placing a speedy hitter at the bottom of the order instead of a pitcher. But he also got those leadoff chances because the Nationals’ six, seventh and eighth hitters went a combined 2 for 32 with a walk and an RBI in the opening series.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Tuesday: RHP Zach Eflin vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Wednesday: RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Aníbal Sánchez

