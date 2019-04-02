

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield, right, answers questions during a news conference as Odell Beckham Jr., center, and Jarvis Landry look on. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Suddenly getting to throw to a 26-year-old, sticky-handed, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who ranks second all-time in receiving yards per game? No wonder news of the Browns’ trade for Odell Beckham had Baker Mayfield “screaming” with excitement.

“Just yelling like you would have thought I was on the field on game day,” said Cleveland’s second-year quarterback, who was among those at the dais for Beckham’s introductory news conference Monday.

For his part, the former Giants star, acquired along with defensive lineman Olivier Vernon last month for guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers and a first- and third-round pick this year, said joining the Browns “is going to be one of the best things that have ever happened to me in my life.”

That’s not something players, particularly highly marketable stars, have often said in the past about becoming a Brown, but these are different, much more exciting times for a franchise that went 1-31 over 2016 and 2017. Or, as Beckham put it (via clevelandbrowns.com), “I think this moment is going to be more iconic than we all realize right now.”

“We want to look back in 10 years and be like, ‘Man, I remember April 1, 2019. That was the start of something great,’ ” Beckham continued. “I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Beckham made it clear Monday that a huge part of his newfound happiness was being reunited with childhood friend and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, a Browns wide receiver who also participated in the news conference. “I feel like we spoke this into existence almost,” Beckham said of teaming with Landry, who made ripples in August 2018 by saying that his pal “definitely would be” eager to join him in Cleveland.

“This is something that we talked about at 17: ‘I am going to live right down the street from you. We are going to be on the same team.’ Everything,” Beckham said of Landry. “It is surreal.”

Beckham may well be pretty happy, too, about having Mayfield as his quarterback, particularly in light of comments he made in October about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is over 14 years older than his Browns counterpart. Asked then by ESPN if he had “an issue at quarterback,” Beckham initially gave the less-than-lukewarm reply, “I don’t know.”

Beckham strongly suggested at the time that he was frustrated with the lack of downfield targets he was getting. Whether that was the fault of Manning or New York’s coaching staff, “I want to go over the top of somebody,” he said.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, challenged defenses with his arm early and often en route to earning NFL all-rookie team honors. Over the Browns’ final seven games last season, when the previously downtrodden club went 5-2, Mayfield completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 108.4 rating, plus a sterling mark of 8.86 yards per attempt.

All that was accomplished without a true No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, with Landry continuing to play the high-volume role he did in Miami while complemented by talented but youthful pass-catchers in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku. Those players will now have the opportunity to thrive while defenses focus their attentions on Beckham, and Mayfield laughed Monday while saying he “probably will just close my eyes, throw it and hope that one of them catches it.”

“His ability speaks for itself,” Mayfield said of Beckham. “The things that we have talked about all throughout last year — what we need, the types of guys we need in this locker room to go into the right direction — that is the best thing about that, is he is a team guy. He is going to be a great presence for us in this locker room.”

Baker Mayfield said he started screaming when he learned the #Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/C0fWLuC5sX — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 1, 2019

Landry said he became downright tearful when told of the trade. “I cried with [General Manager] John [Dorsey]. I cried with [Coach] Freddie [Kitchens],” he said with a chuckle.

"I know for me, it is something that not only as a player but as a person, that he is somebody that my life needs. It is more than an honor to take the field with him again.”

Beckham returned the favor, saying of Landry, “This is my guy. This is everything I ever dreamed of and more. I am just really excited about the opportunity. I can’t lie. I am looking at it, I feel it and I think this is the biggest blessing, especially, being able to be here for him.”

“I had two people at the house sitting there when I found out [about the trade]. I just started screaming,” Mayfield said. “Just excited. It is the potential.”

Excitement was a theme for the news conference, just as it has been for Cleveland fans as soon as they learned the team was adding a superstar wide receiver in his prime. Beckham referred to that emotion several times Monday, including while telling reporters that the Browns’ turnaround “started with [Landry and Mayfield] changing the culture into a winning culture.”

“I am excited to be a part of something like this, a team that has been ascending and kind of changing the culture,” Beckham said. “All we care about is winning. . . . You want to be around guys who want to win, you want to be around fans who want — I can’t even put it into words. I am sorry. It is just a lot, and it is a lot for the city of Cleveland, I feel like.

"Like I said, it is a football town. I have heard it is a football town. I’m looking forward to finding out.”

