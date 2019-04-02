

Jay Gruden and the Redskins are in need of an impact player with their first-round pick. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Lamenting over how to use a first-round pick is an annual occurrence for most NFL teams, but the Washington Redskins find themselves in a somewhat unique position among the franchises selecting in the first half of this year’s first round.

The Cardinals, Jets, Buccaneers, Broncos, Bengals, Packers and Dolphins all have new coaches who should be in lockstep with their respective front offices. The 49ers, Raiders, Giants, Lions and Bills all have coaches who have been in their position two seasons or less. The Jaguars’ Doug Marrone and Falcons’ Dan Quinn are the only two have been with their teams more than two seasons, but while they have reason to feel some pressure, both have led their teams on significant playoff runs recently.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden doesn’t have the same type of security as the 14 coaches whose teams have selections in front of his. He needs to win now, having earned just one playoff appearance in his five seasons in Washington, and the team has needs at edge rusher, wide receiver, left guard and in the secondary. But when the team comes on the clock during the NFL Draft’s first round on April 25, it will have to consider selecting a quarterback of the future.

[Redskins plan on a Guice-Peterson timeshare at running back, creating a ‘great dilemma’]

That leaves Washington in a no man’s land of sorts, with the coaching staff needing immediate help at several positions and the organization needing to plan for a future that may not include quarterback Alex Smith, whose devastating leg injury has put his career in jeopardy.

“It usually comes down to, the best decisions are made by organizations that have the long view and the organization first,” FOX analyst Charles Davis said. “What’s best for the organization, as opposed to what’s best for this coach right now? . . . If you’ve got a decision to make about your coach, you don’t draft for your coach. You draft for your organization.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and Sports Illustrated had the Redskins taking Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns in their latest mock drafts, but the team’s hole at quarterback is a wild card. Davis had sped through the first 14 picks in his most recent mock draft, before getting stuck at what to project at No. 15.

“It’s all about the quarterback,” Kiper said. “Drew Lock I had going at 13. I thought [No. 15] was a little high for Daniel Jones from Duke. It’ll be interesting to see if the Redskins trade up for Dwayne Haskins. They always like to, [Owner Daniel Snyder] does, those splash moves. We’ll see if that’ll happens.”



Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is expected to be an early first-round pick in this year's draft. (Paul Vernon)

Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Haskins, Missouri’s Lock, and Jones are largely considered the top quarterbacks. The Redskins would likely need to move up for either Haskins or Murray, who is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cardinals.

West Virginia’s Will Grier, North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson are among the next tier of throwers and should be available in the second or third rounds.

Gruden acknowledged it would be tough to draft a first-round quarterback and not play him, but added there is an urgency to win immediately.

“Anytime you’re a starting quarterback, you’re expected to win,” Gruden said. “There is no developmental process here. This is not Triple A baseball [and] we’re trying to develop a pitcher here. We’re trying to win a game right now. If we draft a quarterback in the first, second, third or seventh rounds and he’s going to start day one, we expect great things from him.

“Players will expect great things from him. Ryan Kerrigan is not expecting us to come out and let’s build for the future. We’ve got to win now. Josh Norman, same way. Landon Collins did not come here to be good in 2034. They came here to be good and compete to win a Super Bowl this year. Whoever that player is, that . . . quarterback, there will be high expectations from us. That’s the way it’s going to be.”

[Redskins’ offseason workout schedule is released, begins April 15]

The draft is loaded with edge rushers, and Burns might be the best available with the No. 15 pick. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat has seen his stock rise after outstanding workouts at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine, and will likely be off the board by then, along with top prospects Nick Bosa of Ohio State and Josh Allen of Kentucky.

Florida’s Jachai Polite or Michigan’s Chase Winovich could be second-round edge rusher options, but the decision could come down to how much faith the Redskins have in Ryan Anderson. The 2017 second-round pick is the heir apparent to Preston Smith, who left the team for a $54 million free agent deal with the Packers, but has just two sacks in two seasons.

Wide receiver is another position that could be in play for Washington with the 15th overall pick. Josh Doctson has been inconsistent since being selected in the first round in 2016, and yet he led all Redskins wide receivers with 44 catches last season — good for just 79th in the NFL. Slot receiver Jamison Crowder joined the Jets in free agency. The team has high hopes for Trey Quinn, the last overall pick in last year’s draft, but he was injured for most of last season.

Among the top options at wideout are Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf, who is considered more of a big-play deep threat than an all-around receiver, and Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown, who is coming off foot surgery and might not be available for training camp.

The Redskins patched holes at some of their other need positions in free agency, adding three-time Pro Bowl safety Collins on an $84 million contract, former Giants first-rounder Ereck Flowers to the offensive line, and trading for quarterback Case Keenum to compete with Colt McCoy. None of those signings preclude the team from also drafting a rookie at the position, but if nothing else, they might allow the team to avoid reaching on a player based on positional need at No. 15 overall — something Gruden and the Redskins can’t afford to do in advance of a do-or-die season.

More Redskins coverage:

Colt McCoy confirms that yes, he does drink raw milk: ‘I grew up this way’

Landon Collins will wear jersey No. 20 for Redskins, not Sean Taylor’s No. 21

Redskins’ Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden insist they are on the same page