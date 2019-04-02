

The Wizards dismissed team president Ernie Grunfeld on Tuesday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

It was Valentine’s Day, but Alan Pyke wasn’t feeling much love for the Washington Wizards. Pyke used to go to about 10 games a year but hadn’t been to Capital One Arena to see his favorite basketball team in nearly two seasons.

The Wizards lost by nine in Toronto the night before. Point guard John Wall had reinjured his Achilles' tendon, sidelining him for the rest of the season plus much of the 2019-20 season, too, almost 10 days earlier. Pyke missed the Wizards, but even friends couldn’t give him tickets now, and the team certainly couldn’t sell him any.

But while he was walking home from work that afternoon, a Wizards saleswoman called and offered tickets anyway. He politely declined, but moments after he ended the call, he dialed her back.

“Grab a pen and take this down,” he said. “As soon as they fire Ernie Grunfeld, I’ll be at the next home game.”

Well, that day is here. The Wizards parted ways with Grunfeld, the beleaguered team president, on Tuesday, and moments after the announcement went public, Pyke’s phone rang.

It was the ticket saleswoman, holding him to his word. He purchased seats to the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It was part of a spontaneous regionwide celebration of Grunfeld’s departure after 16 years.

“This is the least [the Wizards] could do,” Pyke said.

“It kind of feels like we won a title,” said Ari Neugeboren, a 20-year-old college student from Bethesda. “The saying, ‘Better late than never’ applies here.”

To various fans, that move should have been made at various times. To Pyke, it was after the disastrous 2015 offseason. For Neugeboren, whom team majority owner Ted Leonsis blocked on Twitter for suggesting a front-office shake-up, it was after Gilbert Arenas brought a gun into the locker room in 2009. Ryan Schlesinger, a 26-year-old who lives in Potomac, Md., has been too upset for years to name an exact date Leonsis should have dispatched Grunfeld.

“Ernie Grunfeld is the worst executive in the history of sports,” he said. “No executive has been given this long to cause such a degree of damage.”

Pyke said his friend group has a number of “NBA nerds” who study the finer points of the Wizards’ salary cap limitations and track where the team will end up years down the road with draft picks and cash on hand to sign free agents.

For years, he said, they warned him the Wizards could not possibly amount to much under Grunfeld’s guidance. But Pyke wasn’t ready to give up on the team. The games were still fun. They still made the playoffs. But the 2017-18 season ended on such a whimper, and the 2018-19 season was a complete boondoggle.

“At some point I stopped feeling like [my friends] were cynical and started feeling like I was naive,” he said. “And no one wants to feel like a sucker, especially at $12 a beer.”

“As a fan, this was the year I’d given up,” Neugeboren said. “It had gotten to the point where I didn’t feel much of a connection anymore because there’s not much hope left.”

That was, until Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is a joyous day for all Wizards fans,” Neugeboren reflected.

“My friends who are from D.C., it’s been a roller coaster for them,” Pyke said. “Hopefully we’ll all celebrate at the bar tonight.”

