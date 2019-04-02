

During Ernie Grunfeld's 16 seasons as team president, the Wizards never won 50 games in a season or advanced past the second round of the playoffs. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards announced Tuesday they have fired team president Ernie Grunfeld after 16 years at the helm of the franchise’s basketball operations.

Under Grunfeld’s watch, the Wizards never won 50 games in a season or advanced past the second round of the playoffs. Overall, the team went 568-724 during Grunfeld’s tenure, a win percentage of just .439. At 32-46, Washington will miss the playoffs this season, which was a year-long goal stated by majority owner Ted Leonsis. In a statement Tuesday, Leonsis highlighted the team’s record as a deciding factor in removing Grunfeld.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” Leonsis said. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

[Archive: Why I showed Ted Leonsis my ‘Fire Ernie’ sign at a Wizards game]

A common refrain from Wizards fans eager to see Grunfeld ousted pointed toward the fact that only four other executives served as long in the same role — Miami’s Pat Riley, Dallas’ Donnie Nelson, San Antonio’s R.C. Buford and Boston’s Danny Ainge — all of whom have won at least one championship during that time.

Among Grunfeld’s notable recent decisions was a four-year, $64 million deal for center Ian Mahinmi in the summer of 2016 and maximum contracts for three core players he drafted — John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. — which hampered the team’s financial flexibility and ability to improve. Porter was traded this season mostly for financial relief, while Wall is expected to miss most or possibly all of next year with an Achilles’ tendon rupture, just as his supermax kicks in at a base salary of $37.8 million for the 2019-2020 season.

Grunfeld also oversaw the construction of an exciting Wizards team led by Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler, which qualified for the playoffs four consecutive years. That squad was eventually undone by an infamous incident in which Arenas brought guns into the team’s locker room, leading Grunfeld to later rebuild around Wall.

Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard will report to Leonsis on all basketball matters beginning immediately. The team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations, which will include Sheppard as a candidate, upon the conclusion of this season next week.

This story will be updated.

Read more:

John Wall’s injury, devastating as it is, could help the Wizards’ bottom line next year

Bobby Portis says he’s always been seen as a villain. Even before he broke a teammate’s face.

Jarrett Culver’s NBA draft stock is soaring — maybe into the top five

Tim Hardaway blasted gays in 2007. Now he says it’s keeping him out of the Hall of Fame.