

Connecticut players celebrate advancing to the Final Four, the program's 13th straight appearance in the national semifinal round. (Kathy Willens/AP)

The Final Four is set, and Friday’s national semifinals will feature the defending champion, a Final Four newcomer and a pair of longtime foes.

No. 1 seed Baylor will face No. 2 Oregon in the first game Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, and the second game will pit the defending champions and No. 1 seed Notre Dame against its rival, No. 2 Connecticut. Here’s how all four teams got there:

Connecticut: The Huskies advanced to their 12th consecutive Final Four with an 80-73 win over No. 1 Louisville in Albany fueled by a 29-point performance from star Katie Lou Samuelson. The senior guard is, believe it or not, still recovering from the back injury that kept her out of four games heading into the NCAA tournament. Samuelson appeared to be fully back Sunday, drilling seven of Connecticut’s 14 three’s.

This Final Four is particularly sweet for the Huskies because of their relatively trying year, which ended in a No. 2 seed in the tournament for the first time since 2006. Connecticut will be going for its 12th national title in Tampa having lost on last-second shots in the past two national semifinals.

Notre Dame: The defending champion Fighting Irish were the final team to round out the Final Four, with an 84-68 come-from-behind win over No. 2 seed Stanford on Monday. Coach Muffet McGraw is taking her team to the national semifinals for the ninth time; the Irish are going for their third national title. The team was lead by their usual stars Monday — Jackie Young had 25 points and Arike Ogunbowale, who made back-to-back buzzer beaters at last year’s Final Four, had 21.

Oregon: Much like Connecticut and Samuelson, the Ducks relied on their star player to help finally push them over the Elite Eight hump in the Portland regional. Junior guard and Pac-12 player of the year Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds when No. 2 seed Oregon (33-4) upset No. 1 seed Mississippi State to get to the program’s first Final Four. The Ducks had been eliminated in the regional finals the past two seasons.

Oregon shot extremely well Sunday, 54.2 percent from the floor, and Ionescu wasn’t the only reason. Satou Sabally made a trio of three-pointers and scored 22 points.

Baylor: The Bears advanced to their first Final Four since 2012 by dismantling No. 2 seed Iowa with a stellar defensive performance Monday. In a matchup that was pitched as the battle of the bigs, with Baylor forward Lauren Cox and center Kalani Brown going up against Iowa star Megan Gustafson, Baylor (35-1) came away the winner with ease. Gustafson, a senior all-American, made nine shots, the same number her Iowa teammates combined to make Monday.

The Bears complimented that defensive performance with 22 points from Cox and 16 from Didi Richards to advance to their fourth Final Four in program history. The last time they were in a national semifinal they ended up winning the NCAA tournament.

Schedule and TV information

All times Eastern. All games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Friday’s semifinals (April 5)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN 2

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 9:30 p.m., ESPN 2

Sunday’s national championship (April 7)

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m., ESPN

Elite Eight results

No. 2 Connecticut 80, No. 1 Louisville 73

No. 2 Oregon 88, No. 1 Mississippi State 84

No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 2 Iowa 53

No. 1 Notre Dame 84, No. 2 Stanford 68