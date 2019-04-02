A six-year-old Georgia boy collapsed at a baseball team photo event last week and died after being taken to a hospital. Brantley Chandler had been born with a rare congenital defect and underwent several heart surgeries before his third birthday, but he was encouraged to engage in normal activities and was known for a sunny disposition.

“He was a joy to watch play baseball and always had a smile on his face!” the athletic association of Rock Spring, Ga., said of him in a Facebook post on Friday. “He will be missed dearly by his friends, teammates, coaches and mostly his family.”

Brantley clutched at his body and fell forward while he was lining up with his teammates for a photo Thursday evening, according to his coach, Jamie Chapman. He and the boy’s grandfather called 911 and Brantley was transported to a children’s hospital in nearby Chattanooga, Tenn., but he could not be revived.

We’re learning more about the sudden death of a North Georgia six year old. He died on Thursday, a few short hours after collapsing on the baseball field.

We’ll share what we know so far on @newschannelnine 6. pic.twitter.com/I3VtFnyeEx — Taylor N. Stewart (@TaylorNC9) March 30, 2019

Brantley got his individual photo taken Thursday, per reports, but his coach noticed he was initially missing when the team gathered for a group shot. “So I’m counting them out, and I said, ‘Man, we only have 11. Who am I missing? Where’s B?’ ” Chapman told NBC News. “I look up and there he was, just running the bases.

“That was one of my last memories of him.”

The boy’s mother, Megan Bryson, said that Brantley was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which limits the amount of oxygen-rich blood flowing to the body. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 960 babies are born each year in the U.S. with the condition.

Saying she never “told him or explained” to Brantley the nature of his condition, Bryson told NBC News that he “never thought he was any different from the rest of the kids.” A licensed nurse, she described him as “just a normal kid, running around town, running around the house.”

Of his collapse Thursday, she said she was told “an instant heart attack,” with “no sign or symptom,” was “a major possibility” for her son. A pediatric cardiologist told NBC News that while “competitive sports are not recommended” for those with HLHS, “baseball at 5 or 6 years old wouldn’t qualify as an overly vigorous sport that Brantley shouldn’t have been allowed to play.”

“I did think about it every so often because of what the future held,” Bryson said. “I never made him live in a bubble; he was outdoors as much as possible, playing baseball and, anything he wanted to do, he was doing it. He had a very good, nearly 7 years of quality life.”

Word travels fast In a small town. As some of u know, Brantley gained his wings last night. It happened so quick there... Posted by Megan Nichole on Friday, March 29, 2019

“He loved playing baseball and was the catcher for the Rock Spring Mustangs. When he was not playing baseball, Brantley could be found enjoying what the outdoors had to offer,” read an obituary posted by a Chickamauga, Ga., funeral home. “He loved Hunting, fishing, spending time with his hunting dog ‘Boss’, riding four wheelers, and playing in the mud getting his boots dirty!”

According to the funeral home, Brantley is survived two sisters and a brother, as well as his mother, father and two stepparents. Over the weekend, his baseball teammates arrived in uniform for a reception at the funeral home, where they had a group photo taken.

Read more from The Post:

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘We’re going to Philly’

Home run binge has Brewers’ Christian Yelich off to a puppy-earning, MVP-caliber start

The women’s Final Four is set: U-Conn. will face rival Notre Dame, while Baylor will meet Oregon