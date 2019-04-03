

Jake Noll gets doused after recording his first career RBI with a bases-loaded walk to beat the Phillies, 9-8. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Jake Noll could be in the minors as soon as Thursday, once Howie Kendrick comes off the injured list, once his dream week runs out.

But he won’t leave the majors without an RBI, or an unforgettable at-bat, as he worked a walk-off walk to help the Washington Nationals to a 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. It came three days after Trea Turner’s walk-off home run erased a bullpen implosion, and one inning after another implosion nearly did in the Nationals again. Yet a late rally helped them sidestep another blown game, once Anthony Rendon singled, Juan Soto walked, Ryan Zimmerman walked, and Noll, a 24-year-old rookie, took an inside fastball in a 3-2 count for the win.

Washington (2-3) was paced by its three, four and five hitters, with Rendon, Soto and Zimmerman combining to go 7 for 10 with three home runs, two doubles, five runs scored and six RBI. It was enough, despite their bullpen, to split this two-game series with the Phillies and give Philadelphia (4-1) its first loss of the season. And it was enough, maybe, to ease the frustration that has dripped through their first five games.

Tuesday will always be remembered as Harper’s return to Washington, the night that began with boos and ended with him launching that 458-foot homer. That capped the Nationals’ 8-2 defeat. It was ugly. But they also lost Turner to a broken right index finger, have no timetable for his return and watched their relievers stumble through a third consecutive game. A lopsided reunion met a crippling injury and, when wrapped together, amplified the bullpen and depth issues that have defined the Nationals’ uneven start.

So Wednesday was like waking up from a bad dream.

“We captivated the baseball world,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said before Wednesday’s win. “We wanted a different result, but we’ve got another game today and many, many more games to come.”

The Nationals first turned to Aníbal Sánchez, the 35-year-old starter, in search of stability and a quick breath. Sánchez gave up just one run in 11 innings against the Phillies last season. But the lineup wasn’t what it is now, stuffed with power, stacked with Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Maikel Franco and, in the thick of it, Harper batting third. They teamed to plate eight runs in the series opener — two off Max Scherzer, six off the bullpen — and gave Sánchez a tall challenge in his Nationals debut.

He ran into trouble right away, as Jean Segura tapped a grounder to shortstop Wilmer Difo and beat a high-and-wide throw. Difo made his first start in place of Turner, hitting seventh, and will be a regular for the foreseeable future. Segura’s infield single brought Harper to the plate, triggering more boos, and the Nationals intentionally walked him after Sánchez fell behind 3-1. Rhys Hoskins poked an RBI single to center, J.T. Realmuto scored Harper with a dribbler toward third, and the Nationals were in a two-run hole before their first at-bats.

But that didn’t last long. The Phillies sent out Nola, one of the National League’s best pitchers, and the Nationals jumped on him right away. First it was a solo home run for Rendon, his second of the season and second in as many days. Next came Zimmerman’s, a two-run shot that scored Soto after he doubled himself on. The Nationals had their first lead since Turner’s walk-off homer beat the New York Mets on Sunday, and it grew in the third once Soto hit a towering three-run home run on an 0-2 fastball.

Nola was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the next half, with just three innings and 63 pitches on his line. Both were career-lows. But Sánchez wasn’t far behind him, as a third visit from Martinez and the training staff prompted his exit after four frames. Sánchez appeared to be hit in the thigh with a McCutchen line drive in the third inning, and was bothered for the rest of the afternoon. He left with a two-run lead, since the Phillies tagged him for a pair in the fourth, and that gave the bullpen five innings to protect.

Matt Grace worked a scoreless fifth, creating a jam and escaping it, and Justin Miller followed with two blank frames of his own. But Trevor Rosenthal couldn’t match them. The eighth inning was again a trap the Nationals couldn’t avoid. They have given up 14 runs in five eighth innings this season, and the Phillies used that spot to spring ahead on Wednesday. Tony Sipp allowed a leadoff single, Rosenthal issued back-to-back walks and, after he was pulled, Kyle Barraclough yielded a three-run double to McCutchen. That was followed by an RBI single for Segura, also off Barraclough, it was then hard to tell if the home crowd was booing Harper or their own team.

Rosenthal has now allowed seven runs and thrown 31 pitches this season without recording an out. Barraclough has been spotty in high-leverage situations, too. But the bullpen was bailed out, just like it was on Sunday, after Yan Gomes doubled in Andrew Stevenson and scored on a Hoskins error. Closer Sean Doolittle worked a quick ninth, just like he did on Sunday, giving the Nationals a chance to win in the ninth.

And, just like on Sunday, the hitters picked up the relievers when Noll took an inside fastball and Rendon jogged home. It’s not something the Nationals should get used to. But it worked, at least for one more time.

