

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes down Conor McGregor during their UFC 229 bout last fall. (John Locher / Associated Press File)

So much for any notion that the very, very bad blood between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ended with McGregor’s retirement.

In response to a jab by Nurmagomedov on Tuesday, McGregor lobbed an ugly insult at the wife of the UFC lightweight champion who beat him via fourth-round submission in a UFC 229 title fight last October. After about 15 minutes, McGregor deleted the tweet and went on to call for a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

“Your wife is a towel, mate,” he had tweeted along with a photo from Nurmagomedov’s wedding in which the bride’s head and face are covered. McGregor’s tweet about the Russian fighter, a devout Sunni Muslim, was captured by MMA Junkie before being deleted. Nurmagomedov and his wife, whose name is not publicly known, have been married since 2013 and the couple has two children.

Nurmagomedov’s comment earlier Tuesday seemed to set off the latest round of trash talk between the two. Nurmagomedov compared McGregor to “a jealous wife” in expressing doubt about the sincerity of McGregor’s retirement, which he announced abruptly last week on Twitter. “I don’t think he’s finished,” Nurmagomedov said in a speech in Moscow. “Conor acts like a jealous wife who says ‘I will leave’ all the time but then comes back.”

After deleting his tweet, McGregor (21-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) pivoted to talking rematch with Nurmagomedov (27-0, 11-0). “Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat,” he wrote. “You will do what you are told like you always do.”

Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat.

You will do what you are told like you always do. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2019

This kind of exchange between the two fighters isn’t really surprising, no matter what the status of McGregor’s retirement is. Both men and their camps sparred verbally and physically with trash talk that reached a personal level during the run-up to UFC 229 when McGregor talked about Nurmagomedov’s father, his religion and his country. Nurmagomedov cited those comments in explaining why, after beating McGregor, he jumped out of the Octagon and went after McGregor’s corner, touching off a brawl that resulted in suspensions for both men.

In early March, McGregor completed the terms of a plea agreement in New York that stemmed from an incident before UFC 223 last April in which he had attacked a bus bearing UFC fighters and staffers at the Barclays Center. The agreement, which also involved pleading guilty to a count of disorderly conduct, enabled the Irishman to avoid a possible jail sentence and deportation. McGregor, according to the New York Post, performed “menial tasks” at churches to fulfill that part of the agreement. He still faces civil lawsuits stemming from the incident and was ordered to undergo anger-management counseling as part of the plea agreement.

Last week, McGregor announced his retirement shortly before a New York Times report said he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Dublin. On March 11, he was arrested in Miami on strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges after he allegedly smashed and stole a fan’s cellphone outside a nightclub.

