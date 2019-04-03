By Matt Bonesteel
Matt Bonesteel
Reporter for the Early Lead

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she needs surgery to remove a tumor on her brain.

After experiencing a number of instances of vertigo, Kelly Stafford said the Lions team physician advised her to get an MRI exam, which revealed the tumor and the need for the surgery.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am,” she wrote. “I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

View this post on Instagram

This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out. I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember. Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance... Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult. The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine.. Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out. A few days later we were hit with the results. I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma.. All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support. Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery. -please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room. Thank u. Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on

According to the Mayo Clinic, acoustic neuroma refers to a noncancerous, slow-growing tumor that develops on the nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Surgery “involves removing the tumor through the inner ear or through a window in your skull” while taking strides to preserve “the facial nerve to prevent facial paralysis and preserve hearing when possible.”

Matthew and Kelly Stafford met while both attended the University of Georgia and were married in 2015. They have three children.

Read more from The Post:

Bryce Harper finally thanks Nats fans: ‘You will always hold a special place in my heart’

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘We’re going to Philly’

Home run binge has Brewers’ Christian Yelich off to a puppy-earning, MVP-caliber start

The women’s Final Four is set: U-Conn. will face rival Notre Dame, while Baylor will meet Oregon