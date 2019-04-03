Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she needs surgery to remove a tumor on her brain.

After experiencing a number of instances of vertigo, Kelly Stafford said the Lions team physician advised her to get an MRI exam, which revealed the tumor and the need for the surgery.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am,” she wrote. “I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, acoustic neuroma refers to a noncancerous, slow-growing tumor that develops on the nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Surgery “involves removing the tumor through the inner ear or through a window in your skull” while taking strides to preserve “the facial nerve to prevent facial paralysis and preserve hearing when possible.”

Matthew and Kelly Stafford met while both attended the University of Georgia and were married in 2015. They have three children.

