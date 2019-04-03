

Trea Turner was having a strong start to the season with four steals and two home runs in the Nationals' first three games after playing in all 162 games last year. (Alex Brandon)

Trea Turner figured it was a breaking ball, spinning into the zone, so he hung in the batter’s box to attempt a bunt against Zach Eflin on Tuesday night.

But it was instead a fastball that broke Turner’s right index finger, just one out into the fourth game of the Washington Nationals’ season. The injury will sideline Turner for the foreseeable future. Manager Dave Martinez had no timetable for his return following a 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.

[Boswell: Nationals fans get their boos in, but Bryce Harper has the last word]

“It’s a loss, it’s a big loss, he’s our starting shortstop,” Martinez said. “But we got to keep going. [Wilmer] Difo is getting an opportunity, and he’s here for a reason. So just have to come back tomorrow and play baseball.”

“Any time you lose your starting shortstop for an extended period of time, especially a player as talented as Trea, it’s tough to swallow,” said Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. “The season doesn’t stop for anybody, you just have to keep going."

Turner, 25, appeared in every game for the Nationals last season. He is one of their most important players, slick in the field, dangerous on the base paths, versatile batting second with the potential for 20 home runs. In the first three games of this season, he already had two home runs and four steals in four attempts. His absence will be felt, for however long it is, and comes nearly two years after another high-and-tight fastball put him on the shelf.

That one was thrown by Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop, in June of 2017, and led to a fractured right wrist. Turner missed the next two months. Eflin’s pitch Tuesday led to X-rays that revealed a non-displaced break, only compounding the Nationals’ early struggles. Matt Adams also left the game, with back spasms, after falling over the first-base line railing in pursuit of a foul ball, and is day-to-day.

[Bryce Harper vs. Max Scherzer makes early April feel almost like October]

“I don’t expect somebody to basically throw at my head, so for me when I see a ball in that kind of tunnel, first thought is slider," Turner said, his right index and middle fingers bound together by a bandage. "Maybe started up and in and tried to get it for a strike. Tried staying in there with a bunt and it just kind of kept running.”

The Nationals were inching back to full strength, as Howie Kendrick joined the team Tuesday and Michael A. Taylor will make a rehab assignment Friday.

Kendrick is working back from a mild left hamstring strain suffered while running to first base March 5. Taylor is recovering from left knee and left hip sprains suffered while making diving catch March 14. They each give the Nationals considerable depth off the bench — Kendrick in a utility role, Taylor as a fourth outfielder — and their absences had handcuffed Martinez to start the year. Martinez is without two right-handed pinch-hitters. His reserve outfielder, Andrew Stevenson, is not an option to spell Victor Robles in center like Taylor is. Kendrick is working out with the Nationals and will be evaluated across the next couple days. Taylor has yet to play in the outfield during his recovery, and he will for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators at the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the Nationals’ depth will be an issue. Washington’s next game is 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, against the Phillies and ace Aaron Nola, and the Nats will look to get an infielder to Washington by first pitch. Yet that’s complicated by the location of their Class AAA affiliate. Utility man Adrian Sanchez, the most logical next option, is currently in Fresno, Calif.

[‘T-R-A-I-T-O-R’: Bryce Harper booed in his first trip back to Nats Park]

“We’re going to try to get hopefully somebody here by game time,” Martinez said. “The turnaround is quick, so we’re hoping he arrives.”

Martinez did not specify whether that would be Sanchez or someone else. Turner’s production is impossible to replace either way. This will force Martinez to juggle a lineup he wanted to keep set — possibly moving Brian Dozier up to the second spot — and use Difo as a full-time starter. Difo, a career reserve, has had a few opportunities as an everyday player: first when Turner fractured his wrist in 2017, then for parts of last season at second base. He has shown, continually, that he has the glove and arm to excel as a major league fielder. His bat remains the question mark, with a career .250 average, coupled with a .298 on-base percentage, in 898 plate appearances. The need for him at shortstop takes him out of a utility role that also included second base, third and center field.

Turner was hoping it was just a dislocated finger, an injury he has never suffered. He couldn’t move it as he yelled “Damnit!” and started for the dugout, where he soon received unwanted results in the trainer’s room. Turner was asked after the game if he had misplaced his hand on his bat, putting his right finger in danger as Eflin’s fastball tailed toward him.

“No," he said. "The pitch was near my face.”

Read more:

Bryce Harper comes back with a vengeance, helping the Phillies beat the Nationals

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘Were’ going to Philly'

The power in the Phillies’ new-look lineup goes well beyond superstar signee Bryce Harper

Max Scherzer on facing Bryce Harper as Nationals’ opponent: ‘This is just round one’

For Opening Day, Nats fans ripped, defaced and marked-up their Bryce Harper jerseys