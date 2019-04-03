

Phillies fans really made their presence felt at Nationals Park on Tuesday night. About 400 of them traveled down together to support Bryce Harper. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Listen, Mario Rossi was saying, Washington wouldn’t have done all this if the roles were reversed. The 42-year-old, who grew up in Far Northeast Philadelphia and became a city cop, sat up straight in his seat. A few minutes earlier, a line of boot cut blue jeans had paraded onto the last fan bus chartered by Phans of Philly, a sports tourism group. Now, at 12:11 p.m., Bus 8 glided out of the parking lot across from the Eagles’ stadium and headed for Southeast D.C.

If the Philadelphia Phillies drafted Bryce Harper, nurtured the prodigy into a star and then watched him walk to the Washington Nationals in free agency, Rossi repeated, Nats fans wouldn’t have bused up to Philly for him. They wouldn’t have been there to drink and cheer and jeer and, for a small few, fight as Harper went 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Tuesday night.

“We’re going to have half [of Nationals Park],” Rossi said with a smile, as brash and confident and Philadelphia as the more than 400 Phillies fans who’d set aside their everyday responsibilities to travel to the ballpark for this, Harper’s first visit to his former home as the enemy. All of them — the finance manager and the pool serviceman, the Clover Farms Dairy worker and the seafood distributor at Acme, the electrician and the other electrician — rode the bus nearly three hours down I-95 on a cool Tuesday in April for the same reason.

“It’s worth [taking off work] because this is fun,” said Todd Murter, a medical supplies delivery driver who’d prefer to be called “Todd from South Philly,” his moniker on sports radio WIP. “We weren’t excited about signing Bryce because of wins and losses. He’s made baseball in Philly fun again. I went to the ballpark last year, 10,000 empty seats when we were in first place.”

For many on the bus, this was their first time seeing Harper play in Nationals Park. Phillies fans hadn’t come to D.C. much during his career. The team’s run of dominance — three deep playoff pushes, five consecutive National League East titles, a World Series they waited “forever and a day” for — ended in 2011, when the best team in franchise history won 102 games but lost a decisive Game 5 in the NL Division Series. Harper debuted the next season and, in a turn as old as the “A Star is Born” narrative, rocketed the Nationals into first place as Philadelphia slipped toward the basement, eventually losing as prolifically as they had once won.

Just outside Wilmington, Del., the trash bags tied to the seats started to fill with Coors Light and Pabst Blue Ribbon. The Philly Pretzel Factory box emptied quickly. Some fans reminisced about the tough years, when they hadn’t had many reasons to make this trip. Now, Harper was the reason, the explosive signing to cap what the Phillies felt was already a productive offseason. If the San Diego Padres signing Manny Machado gave their fans hope, the Phillies secured something weightier. They bought expectations.

There exists, for the fans in the bus’ carpeted seats, a line between their feelings in 2011 and this season. Harper’s career itself has become the bridge between the greatest era in Phillies history and its most ambitious. With the 4-0 start, with the title of “the last undefeated team in baseball” they’d mock if it belonged to anyone else, with the play of Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta and Maikel Franco and especially Harper, the Phillies became can’t-miss again. Who knows what could happen any given night at the ballpark?

“I lost interest a little bit when they were losing,” said Pete Shazes, a SugarHouse Casino dealer who grew up going to Veterans Stadium with his mother. “Now you can feel it again. It’s special.”

North of Baltimore, bus captain Kyle McGrory led a round of trivia — Who were the last two Phillies to wear No. 3 before Harper? — and handed out hats gifted by the team. Meshech Osbourne, a music engineer, explained the Phillies’ success has piggybacked on that of the Eagles and 76ers and only heightened the sports-crazed city’s intensity. Patrick Kelleher, a communications repairman from Delaware County, explained the transformation as crucial in part because of Philly’s contrast with Washington, which he saw as a white-collar, transplant town that couldn’t understand.

“We’re blue-collar, we work Monday through Friday, 50-hour weeks,” he said. “We need the Eagles to win on Sunday to start our week right. We need the Phillies to win because Philly sports are what we do outside of hard work. This is our escape and we’re passionate about it.”

Despite Harper’s comments to The Washington Post that he wanted to re-sign with Washington this offseason, Phillies fans asserted it didn’t feel as though the glamorous right fielder, one of the most prominent faces in baseball, picked them as a consolation prize. Of course he was happy where his life was, they said, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also be happy somewhere else.

“When he didn’t take the opt out, we weren’t even mad about how long it took to sign either,” Murter said. “And it was 13 years, not 10.”

Harper impressed fans with his comments about local hospitals and schools during his introductory news conference, his decision not to wear No. 34, Roy Halladay’s number, even though he could have, and his immediate buy-in. The Phillie Phanatic cleats, the secret handshakes, the crowd interaction all assured them Harper meant it.

At 2:47 p.m., the bus pulled off the Beltway toward a parking lot tailgate about a half-mile from Nationals Park. Five hours and a rain delay later, they finally got what they came for as Harper stepped to the plate. Nationals fans boos drowned out the Phillies fans’ cheers, but not their chant of “MVP!”

The end of Bryce Harper’s first at bat. When he struck out, and when he ran out to right field to start the next inning, Nationals fans’ go-tos: “Overrated!” “13 years!” and the Manziel money sign. pic.twitter.com/u92W6HYEtG — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 3, 2019

“Classless,” said Mark Such, a lifelong Phillies fan. “Cheer the first at-bat. You have 13 years to boo.”

During the game, tensions ran high in the right field bleachers, where the Phillies fans congregated. Red and blue shirts hurled insults and middle fingers back and forth, fans of both teams challenging each other to fight about once every half-inning. Ushers called in other ushers, who called in event staff, who called in police. Staff evicted two Nationals fans from their seats and ejected four Phillies fans, which ended with punches thrown. Phillies fans lamented how a few “bad jawns” always encouraged their fanbase’s brutish reputation.

The next inning, the top of the eighth, Phillies fans forgot the incident entirely. Harper smashed a 458-foot home run into the second deck and detonated the swarm of red jerseys just below. They hugged one another, sloshed beers but didn’t look twice and pointed at the bleachers as if to say this ground was once again Citizens Bank Park South. When Harper appeared in right field and, for the first time, acknowledged the Phillies fans with a tip of his cap, the fans exploded for a final time and chanted to the disappearing Nationals fans: “WE! GOT! HIM!”

Bryce Harper’s home run from right. “We got Harper!” chants in full effect and Nats fans headed out. Some Phillies fans yelling after them this is “Citizens Bank South” again. This is night one of 13 years. pic.twitter.com/aL4zocdsJ3 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 3, 2019

Afterward, Rossi and Murter and McGrory and all the other Phillies fans bounded back onto the buses. It was almost 12 hours after they’d first left Philly, but they didn’t care. The game had been a dream, Harper a sensation, and they wanted to bottle this feeling, this happiness, this delirium. They know how bad seasons can get and Phillies fans, as well as any other, understand success is fleeting.

“It was game four,” Rossi said, climbing back onto the bus. “But it was fun.”

