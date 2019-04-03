

The fastball that broke Trea Turner’s right index finger Tuesday night has, just five games in, forced the Washington Nationals to rejigger the lineup they craved consistency from this season.

“Super utility” infielder Wilmer Difo will start at shortstop in his place and second baseman Brian Dozier will hit second. To replace Turner on the roster, Washington called up infielder Adrián Sanchez from Triple-A Fresno for Wednesday’s afternoon rematch against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez left Fresno on a red-eye flight Tuesday night and, after a layover in Chicago, landed in Washington Wednesday morning. Hours later, General Manager Mike Rizzo spoke in the clubhouse and said the team had no update on Turner.

First baseman Matt Adams, who left Tuesday night’s game with back spasms, will only be available to pinch-hit Wednesday if truly needed, Manager Dave Martinez said in his pregame news conference, adding that the team will be cautious with Adams moving forward.

The Nationals expect to activate second baseman Howie Kendrick when his stint on the 10-day injured list expires Thursday, Martinez said. Kendrick said he was healthy and asserted he did not need a minor-league rehab trip to be ready.

Lineups

Phillies (4-0)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Odubel Herrera, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Aaron Nola, P

Nationals (1-3)

Adam Eaton, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Aníbal Sánchez, P

Victor Robles, CF

