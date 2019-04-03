

Russell Westbrook gestures during a game against the Lakers in which he had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists. (Sue Ogrocki)

With 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists Tuesday against the Lakers, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA players with 20-20-20 games. Following a 119-103 home win over Los Angeles, Westbrook dedicated his performance to slain rapper/entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

“That’s for Nipsey!” Russell could be seen exclaiming on TNT’s telecast, after he grabbed his 20th rebound with under a minute left. Chamberlain, then with the 76ers, had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a February 1968 game.

🗣 "That's for Nipsey!" 💙



Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Before the game, Westbrook was shown arriving at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena wearing a shirt with the message, “Crenshaw,” a reference to a well-regarded 2013 Hussle mix tape. A Los Angeles native, as is Westbrook, the rapper was shot and killed in that city’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Los Angeles police arrested a man, 29-year-old Eric Holder, in connection to the case, describing the incident as “a personal matter between the two of them.” Holder was alleged to have argued with Hussle outside a clothing store the latter owned and later returned with a handgun, killing the rapper and injuring two other men.

The death of Hussle, a 33-year-old who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom and was known for his community activism, shook the worlds of hip-hop and basketball, where he had many fans in the NBA. Tributes poured forth online Sunday, with LeBron James tweeting, “So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.”

YOU’RE ONE OF ONE BRO!!! Rest Up King 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fXzJesHlaB — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) April 1, 2019

Before Tuesday’s game, Westbrook told reporters that he didn’t want to talk about Hussle’s death, but his actions spoke loud and clear in a win in which he shot 8 for 23 but led his team to a comfortable lead entering the fourth quarter. With history in the offing, the 30-year-old guard stayed in the game after a pair of other Thunder starters, Paul George and Jerami Grant, were lifted with just over a minute left, and he was able to corral the rebound he needed as the OKC crowd cheered.

It was Westbrook’s 31st triple-double of the season and the eighth time in his career he had a 15-15-15 outing, tying him with Chamberlain for second-most all-time, behind the 14 posted by Oscar Robertson. En route to NBA MVP honors in 2017, Westbrook became the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double over a full season, and he can make it three straight such seasons with just three more assists, assuming he plays in all four games the Thunder has left.

Following the win, however, Westbrook was less focused on the near future than on the memory of Hussle, whom he described to TNT as “somebody I looked up to, somebody that paved the way for a guy like myself growing up in the inner city.”

“To have those conversations with him, I’m just truly saddened by the situation,” Westbrook continued. “Just continue to pray for his family.”

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏



Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Westbrook added on TNT, “20 plus 20 plus 20, they know what that means,” which some observers took as a reference to the Rollin 60s, a faction of the Crip gang to which Hussle had belonged. Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steven Soboroff tweeted Sunday that he and Police Chief Michel Moore had arranged to meet with Hussle on Monday “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” adding, “I’m so very sad.”

“I knew that he had a close friend pass away. He had mentioned and explained that to me,” Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said of Westbrook staying in the game to go for the 20-20-20 line. “I think for a few guys on our team, relationship-wise, it’s kind of hit them pretty hard the last couple of days, talking to them.

“For Russell, that was something that really meant a lot to him."



Paul George via Twitter

