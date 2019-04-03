

In seven seasons with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson has thrown 196 touchdown passes and 63 interceptions, with a 100.3 rating. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

For most of us, April 15 is not a day to which to look forward, but if Russell Wilson gets his way, that date could mark a major boost in his revenue. The Seahawks quarterback has reportedly given his team until then to agree on a new contract, one that presumably would push him back into the upper tier of salaries for his position.

The significance of April 15 for the Seahawks actually has less to do with taxes and more to do with practices, with the team set to begin its offseason program that day. Perhaps concerned about incurring an injury, Wilson is looking for a long-term commitment from Seattle, per multiple reports Tuesday, as he heads into the final year of a contract he signed in 2015.

Wilson inked that pact after being one of the biggest bargains in the NFL as a highly successful starter, including two Super Bowl appearances and an NFL championship, on a rookie contract befitting a third-round pick in 2012. His 2015 deal, worth $87.6 million over four years, gave him a $21.9 million average annual salary that was second only to Aaron Rodgers — at the time.

Since then, quarterback salaries have skyrocketed, as the likes of Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo, Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan, none widely considered a better player than Wilson, have set the bars ever higher for annual and guaranteed money. Rodgers finally established what appears to be the top of the market, with a four-year, $134 million contract he signed with the Packers in August, a deal that provided an annual salary of $33.5 million and $98.2 million in guarantees.

Yes — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 2, 2019

Despite not getting the Seahawks back to the NFC championship game, let alone a Super Bowl, since 2015, Wilson has continued to be among the league’s best, most efficient quarterbacks. However, his reported deadline does not give his team much time to come up with something both satisfactory to him and feasible in the context of their other salary concerns.

As noted by the Seattle Times, which first reported the April 15 deadline, other noteworthy Seahawks whose contracts are set to expire after the 2019 season include defensive end Frank Clark, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Jarran Reed. If the team can’t agree with Wilson on a new deal and he plays out his contract this year, Seattle could still place the franchise tag on him for up to three years, but as the Redskins experienced with Cousins, the salary numbers would quickly become astronomical and the process would likely engender disillusionment.

Other quarterbacks whose average salaries currently eclipse that of Wilson, on contracts of varying lengths, include Andrew Luck, Alex Smith, Joe Flacco and Nick Foles. A pair of defensive players, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack, are also making more per year (via Spotrac), placing Wilson 14th in the NFL that regard.

While Wilson was only 18th among quarterbacks last season in passing yardage (3,448), that had much to do with the Seahawks’ long-standing preference for a run-first offense, and he ranked third in passer rating (110.9) and touchdown passes (35). Always ready to extend plays with his legs, Wilson took 51 sacks, third-most in the NFL, while adding 376 yards on the ground.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said last week that the team and Wilson, 30, have been “in communication” about a new contract. The Seattle Times reported that it was thought “the two sides have had some negotiations in recent days,” but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that progress toward a deal has been limited.

To be totally up front: Not exactly sure what to make of this April 15 news, based on what I've been told. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 2, 2019

Read more from The Post:

The AAF apparently isn’t going to make it through its first season

Odell Beckham Jr. trade had Browns QB Baker Mayfield ‘screaming’ with excitement

With the 15th overall pick, the Redskins find themselves in a tricky position

Brewer: Ernie Grunfeld needed to go, but no one is going to fix Wizards quickly