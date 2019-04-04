

Maryland Coach Cathy Reese before a game against Ohio State last month. (Maryland Athletics)

When Cathy Reese walked into her team’s locker room just after a win over Florida, her players greeted her with a surprise celebration. Three red balloons, clearly trying to spell something, floated in the room, but they were backward, maybe out of order, too, so Reese couldn’t read the message.

“Ah, this is great!” said Reese, the uber-energetic leader of the Terrapins’ women’s lacrosse program. “What are we celebrating?"

Since this second win of the season came on Valentine’s Day, Reese at first thought maybe one of her players had received a cheesy gift. But when the balloons finally aligned, they showed the number 250, representing Reese’s win total to that point during her tenure at Maryland.

If not for that celebration, Reese wouldn’t have known about her most recent milestone. With the 16-6 victory at Virginia on Wednesday, Reese secured her 261st win since becoming the Terrapins coach before the 2007 season. That makes Reese, a former Maryland player and assistant, the all-time winningest women’s lacrosse coach at the school, passing Cindy Timchal, who coached Reese in college.

Reese doesn’t harp on the streaks or the accolades. Sometimes she doesn’t even know about them until a reporter or media relations staff member mentions an impressive line from her résumé. But that’s the nature of her job and probably the reason she has all these wins, including a 13-0 start to this season. There’s no time to look back, unless you’re using a lesson from a past game to make sure you win the next one.

“You don’t reflect like, 'Hey, we’re 12-0 right now!’ ” Reese said before her team played the Cavaliers. “Who cares? We’ve got to come out and we’ve got to play hard Wednesday vs. Virginia. Our whole preparation and focus turns into that. So no, I don’t really get to sit back ever and look at it.”

That coaching biography Reese refuses to dwell on includes four national titles as Maryland’s head coach (in addition to three she won as an assistant and four more as a player), 10 straight Final Fours and an 83-game home winning streak that dates from 2012. This year’s seniors have lost three games in their Maryland careers.

“We have moments where we kind of can step back and be like, ‘Oh my goodness, that is amazing. She’s done such incredible things,’ ” said Caitlyn Phipps, an assistant on Reese’s staff who played at Maryland from 2007-10. “And she really has no idea. We obviously want to celebrate her successes because she is the driving force behind all of the success that we’ve had as a program.”

Wednesday’s milestone win, however, helps Reese take that step back. She reflected on all the players and staff members who have come through the program in her time here. When Reese began describing those past teams, she said, “I’m going to use these adjectives — great, awesome, wonderful — in the same sentence.”

And then this accolade, Reese said, allows her to pause and appreciate Timchal, the coach who recruited her to Maryland and then led the program to a national title each year Reese played. After Reese graduated, Timchal brought her on as an assistant. Reese calls Timchal a mentor and a friend.

Now, at least in the Maryland record book, Reese has passed Timchal, who coaches Navy and is the all-time wins leader in Division I women’s lacrosse.

“I will never consider myself on her level,” Reese said, tearing up. “I just can't.”

But Timchal described her former player one of the “standout coaches of her generation.” Timchal said she feels like the lucky one since she got to coach and then work alongside Reese.

Players praise Reese’s passion and energy, but then, of course, she wins, too. Reese doesn’t remember her first win (It was a 23-8 season-opening win over Maryland-Baltimore County.) But she remembers some of the significant ones.

In an early-season game during her first season as Maryland’s head coach, the Terps beat Duke, an ACC rival and fellow lacrosse powerhouse. Reese said she has a bad memory before rattling off, “It was some high-scoring game. It was like 19-18.” (Exactly right.) “It was like the third game of the year?” (Right again.)

Before Reese arrived at Maryland — she spent three years at Denver, her first and only other head-coaching job — she felt confident she could continue what Timchal had created, but that win helped solidify the path the Terps have been on ever since.

Her first national title as the head coach came in 2010 against Northwestern. In the title game played at Towson, Maryland trailed 6-0 in the first half but managed to tie the score before halftime. Phipps, a senior on that team, said in the locker room, the players didn’t know what to expect. When they stared at their coach with blank faces, Reese laughed and made a joke that they had kept the fans in the stands.

Still, the losses can sometimes remain just as vivid, if not more so. Reese has only experienced that feeling 21 times at Maryland and only six times in the past seven seasons. But even if it seems like the program has forgotten how to lose, Reese keeps the players from feeling too invincible.

“Cathy focuses on making sure you don’t become complacent,” senior Jen Giles said. “No matter who you’re playing, what opponent, whether they’re ranked top 10 or not ranked at all, that you’re giving your all-out effort and coming with your 'A' game ready to fight because every team wants to beat us.”

Giles had no idea Reese would be leaping into the top spot in Maryland history, but the game against Virginia was certainly the most important one to Giles, to her teammates and to her coach — not because it was win No. 261 but because it was the next one — embodying a mind-set that has carried Reese so far.