His hindquarters had barely warmed the sideline seat when Gregg Popovich managed to get ejected from the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Nuggets on Wednesday night in Denver.

In one of the swiftest tosses in NBA history, the Spurs’ coach was tossed 63 seconds into the Nuggets’ 113-85 victory.

The Spurs were down 3-0 when Popovich sprang into action, getting two quick technicals as he argued that a foul should have been called against the Nuggets’ Paul Millsaps. Popovich was gone in what the Elias Sports Bureau says was the quickest ejection since the late Flip Saunders, then with the Washington Wizards, was given the heave ho at the 1:46 mark of a 2012 game against the Boston Celtics. Before that, Don Nelson, then with the Dallas Mavericks, got the boot 93 seconds into a game at Minnesota in 2004.

The best, most Popovichian part of the whole surreal scene came after Wednesday’s game, when he “joined” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone’s news conference, with a curt, “excuse me, excuse me, excuse me.”

Said Malone: “We were just talking about an NBA record that was set tonight.”

Popovich crashed Malone’s press conference. Turned it into a joint presser. pic.twitter.com/xHeApjrK8M — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 4, 2019

Popovich (all innocently): “What was the record? What happened?”

Malone: “Somebody got thrown out in 63 seconds.”

Popovich: “Are you serious? That person must have hit somebody. Somebody get hit tonight? Somebody get cursed at or anything?”

Malone: “That’s part of the game in my book.”

Popovich: “Wow. Okay.”

Malone: (to reporters): “Anything else, guys, for Coach Pop?”

Popovich (exiting): “I got to go. Continue with Mikey.”

Malone: “That’s one of a kind right there. I don’t know what to say after that.”

This was the second time this week Popovich has been ejected from a game. He was tossed after arguing with officials Sunday during the third quarter of the Spurs’ 113-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

