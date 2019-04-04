

The Diamondbacks' Adam Jones has advice for anyone who wants to razz him from the stands: "My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite – we suck, I struck out, the team’s not good. Keep it light, keep it smart." (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Adam Jones has heard plenty of guff from opposing fans while manning his position over an MLB career now in its 14th season, some of it crossing the line into ugly racial territory. But what he heard Wednesday in San Diego — his hometown — apparently crossed a different line.

During the fifth inning of the Diamondbacks’ game against the Padres, Jones spoke with stadium security about a fan who berated him with profane language while he tracked down a ball hit by Eric Hosmer in the right field corner. The fan was removed from the stadium.

“These fans in sports, man, they’re starting to get a little more brazen,” Jones said after the game, per the Arizona Republic. “I’ve said it many times, and obviously I’ve had altercations with fans. My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite — we suck, I struck out, the team’s not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There’s kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I’m a little kid, that’s a no-no.

“On the street, they’d never do that. In the ballpark when you’ve paid your admission, there’s no need for all that stuff. The second I hear somebody cussing us out, you’re gone. I could care less that they’re gone. That’s just how it is. I made a nice play, and just hearing the b-word, f-word, that’s not baseball talk. So … he gone.”

While playing for the Orioles in 2017, Jones said he was subjected to racial taunts, including the n-word, during a game at Fenway Park in Boston; he also was the target of a hurled bag of peanuts from the stands. But the hometown jeering seemed to sting nearly as much and he wasn’t about to take any more of it, issuing what seemed to be a threat after the game.

“Last night, we had some people being real ignorant above our dugout,” Jones said. “I told them: ‘I’m from San Diego. Watch what you say to me. I’m from here. That means all my boys is here. So, be aware.’ ”

