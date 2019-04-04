

Jason Witten made big changes recently — to his hairline and his line of work. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)

Jason Witten heard plenty of boos over the course of his career as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, but that didn’t prepare him for the deluge of criticism he received during his first and now only season in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth.

It . . . stung.

“Nobody’s immune to it, regardless of how much mental toughness you have,” Witten told Ryen Russillo on his “Dual Threat” podcast. “That was one of the things I kind of prided myself on as a player 15 years. I could handle the big stage. . . . Certainly, I took a beating. I’m aware of it. To say, ‘Hey, you didn’t pay attention to it.’ Bull----.

"Everybody’s aware, and if you’re not, you’re lying to me. … The toughest part was, you’d finish calling a game and . . . I’d check my texts and I’d found out I was sick or something, or somebody died in my family. ‘Hey, praying for you,’ ‘Keep your head up,’ ‘Don’t worry about it.’ I’m like, ‘My gosh, it wasn’t that bad.’ I said, ‘pull a rabbit out of his head’ instead of ‘rabbit out of his hat’! You guys knew what I meant, right?’ I screwed up, but it wasn’t the end of the world in my opinion.”

Part of the problem for Witten wasn’t of his making. There was no way he was going to outdazzle former teammate Tony Romo, the darling of NFL analysts on CBS, and he often stumbled over word choices and in describing plays. After a bumpy season, Witten announced at the end of February that he would return to the playing field with the Cowboys.

“You got crushed,” Russillo told Witten, who replied with a laugh, “Ya think?” The ability to laugh at himself was evident throughout the season, but Witten admitted that he heard the criticism, much of it instant and barbed in a social-media world.

“I wasn’t immune to it. It sucked going through it at times,” he told Russillo. “Once the narrative kind of got formed, I knew that it was going to be a long-game approach. I thought as the season unfolded, when Boog [Booger McFarland] moved up [from the field] to the booth, I thought we had two or three really good games and we were starting to kind of hit our stride. I didn’t make this decision [to quit] off of the noise or the criticism. That wasn’t why I made this decision. It was really just, ‘I want to play.’ The scoreboard matters, and I want to be a part of that.”

He underwhelmed during a classic Chiefs-Rams game in late November and perhaps was most noted for the line “Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head” in October. In a conversation with The Washington Post that month, Witten said he was dedicated to improving and ESPN was expected to bring him back. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was making rumblings about enticing him back onto the field and Witten was still trying to get his footing with Joe Tessitore and McFarland.

“There have been some flubs. I’ve made mistakes. You try to own it. You embrace it,” he told reporters in November. “Hell, I’m not perfect. I’ve certainly had my fair share of mistakes on live television. More than anything else, you try to embrace it. You laugh at it. You smile at it.”

Self-deprecation will take a fellow so far and he opted to return to a talented Cowboys team, saying in a statement: “The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong. This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten’s one-year contract with the Cowboys will pay him $5 million, if he makes all incentives, according to the Dallas Morning News. His one-season run at ESPN reportedly paid him more than $4 million and he admitted that he tried broadcasting because TV jobs so rarely come open. Witten, who turns 37 next month, ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,152 receptions behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald. His 12,448 receiving yards ranks second among tight ends to only Gonzalez Gonzalez (15,127).

