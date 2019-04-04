

"Yeah, that was crazy to me that that’s illegal because that’s what a registry’s for," Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy said of NCAA informing his fiancee they needed to stop sharing their wedding registry publicly. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Virginia guard Kyle Guy’s wedding planning had gone full steam ahead since he was engaged last year to Alexa Jenkins, including recently posting a gift registry online.

But the couple said this week that they were told that simple act is an NCAA no-no.

Jenkins posted a tweet Wednesday, since deleted, that read in part: “Hope you weren’t planning on buying anything off there bc ncaa compliance said it was a violation so i had to make it to where only i can see it.”

Guy confirmed as much during the Cavaliers’ open locker room session on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, where top-seeded Virginia is set to face No. 5 Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday night.

“Yeah, that was crazy to me that that’s illegal because that’s what a registry’s for,” Guy said, somewhat incredulous. “Yeah, NCAA said it was illegal, so I’m not going to argue with it right now. I’m going to try to win a national championship, and we’ll open that book.”

Joe Kinsey, founder of the irreverent sports blog Busted Coverage, initially shared the link to Guy and Jenkins’s gift registry in a post published Monday. Then he received a cease and desist letter from Kelly Korras, Virginia’s associate director of compliance.

The letter, which was shared with The Washington Post, read in part: “The University is requesting that you immediately remove the wedding registry link. The receipt of items from the registry could constitute an impermissible extra benefit. By posting these items, you are jeopardizing the student-athlete’s eligibility for competition.”

NCAA rules stipulate college athletes are not permitted to receive extra benefits, including “cash, gift certificates or other items with value” from athletic representatives, boosters or fans.

“It was a joke, I thought it was funny,” Kinsey said of his blog post, which he removed after receiving the letter. “He’s getting married and here’s his registry. But I didn’t want Kyle to get in trouble.”

The NCAA wins again. I was forced by the University of Virginia to remove a post on Kyle Guy’s wedding registry. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 4, 2019

In an interview on Thursday with reporters, NCAA President Mark Emmert indicated it is not a violation of NCAA rules to post a public gift registry.

“Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort” telling Guy and Jenkins to take down the registry, he said. “We don’t know what the source of that information was.”

Guy is the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer and broke out of a shooting rut in the South Region final, scoring 25 points, including 5 of 9 from three-point range, during an 80-75 win against No. 3 seed Purdue on Saturday night at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Strauss reported from Washington.

