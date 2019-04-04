

Stephen Curry, golf aficionado, is bringing a smaller-scale version of the sport to ABC. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

Competitive barbecue has a TV show, as does competitive deep-frying and — tying it all together in a nice bow — competitive eating, that July 4 staple. There’s competitive Ninja and competitive Spartan and competitive plane-racing and competitive cornhole.

There was competitive Candy Crush.

But there’s a hole in our competitive television slate — in this case, quite a literal one — and NBA star Stephen Curry is here to fill it: His production company is bringing competitive mini-golf to ABC with a show that will be called “Holey Moley.”

As described by Variety, 12 contestants will compete over three rounds of Putt-Putt in each of the 10 episodes, playing on “supersized” holes. The three finalists will take on something called “Mt. Holey Moley,” with each episode’s winner taking home a $25,000 prize, plus the “Golden Putter” trophy and surely tasteful plaid jacket.

Curry, a +0.4 handicap who has competed on a few Web.com tour events, will serve as executive producer and “resident golf pro,” while ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will handle play-by-play alongside comedian Rob Riggle. “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai will be a sideline correspondent.

“Everyone has a favorite memory of playing miniature golf, whether it was as a child with your family, with a group of friends as a teenager, or on an awkward first date. Take that feeling, add high stakes competition and out-of-this-world challenges, and we have no doubt ‘Holey Moley’ will stand alongside other golf classics like ‘Caddyshack,’ ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance,’ ” Rob Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late night (and, one must think, hyperbole), told Variety.

Televised mini-golf actually has been a thing for decades now, and some of it once featured former CBS college basketball analyst Billy Packer as a color commentator, for some reason:

The Professional Putters Association also sanctions a full slate of mini-golf tournaments, culminating in September’s national championship. The total purse for that event last year was $25,000, and probably did not include a plaid jacket, a mountainous final hole or Stephen Curry.

