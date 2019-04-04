

Victor Robles celebrates a solo home run in the sixth inning. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports)

NEW YORK — On the eighth day, some 250 miles from their ballpark and an uninspiring start, the Washington Nationals scraped together a reusable winning formula.

The distance mattered. The Nationals needed a change of scenery, of direction, of results, and they got that with a 4-0 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon that evened them at 3-3 on the season. Washington’s first two wins came on walk-offs, and only after their relievers created a mess. This one was kick-started by Stephen Strasburg — who struck out nine in 6 2/3 scoreless innings — and was preserved, in the end, by Matt Grace, Justin Miller, Tony Sipp and closer Sean Doolittle.

[Box score: Nationals 4, Mets 0]

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard held the Nationals to just one hit in six innings, but it was a Victor Robles homer that lined just over the left-field wall. They chased Syndergaard early, with a number of long at-bats, and scored two runs in a four-hit bottom of the ninth. The Nationals also scratched one across before their first hit, on Wilmer Difo’s safety squeeze in the second, and matched strong pitching with timely offense and a bullpen that didn’t cave. Sometimes it takes a week to get your bearings. That’s why the season is so long.

Fans trickled off the subway before 10 a.m., into the crisp spring air, wearing jerseys not yet wrinkled by hours on hours at the park. These Mets have been exciting, 5-1 in their first two series, and this was the city’s first look at them. It was, finally, their Opening Day.

Yet it was also a sort of beginning for the Nationals. They already had an opener, losing, 2-0, to the Mets and ace Jacob deGrom a week ago. Then they stumbled through the next four games, results aside, marked by bullpen issues, bad base-running and Bryce Harper’s return to Washington. So the Nationals didn’t, and really couldn’t, use an early homestand to ease in. Instead they were ready to get away.

“That little added pressure makes some guys do some things that they normally don’t do, because they want to do more,” Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday morning, less than a day after he challenged his team to figure it out. “So I think going on the road and getting a few games under our belt, we’ll start settling down and play the game we are capable of playing.”

The Nationals turned to Strasburg, the veteran righty, for stability and a needed breath. It’s been nine years since Strasburg’s debut, since his arrival signaled the Nationals', since he couldn’t possibly meet outsized expectations — then did. He was a first overall pick, a surefire star, a pitcher who could help turn losers into winners and Washington into a baseball town. That was all bottled into the quiet 21-year-old with a big arm. His fastball reached triple digits. His curveball snapped through the zone. His first start was history.

But time takes a toll. So do injuries. Strasburg hasn’t escaped either, as few pitchers can, and that’s why Thursday was another look at what’s changed. He no longer has the dominant fastball, and he’s no longer looking for it. He’s smoothed out his mechanics and is putting less strain on each pitch. That could increase his durability, both he and the Nationals hope, and it’s also made him more creative with his change-up, slider and curve.

Strasburg gave up four early runs in his first start last Saturday, also against the Mets, before finding a late rhythm. Then he took that to Queens.

“It’s what everyone goes through,” Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist said. “You talk about guys getting older and getting better, well, they get better because they trust what they are doing and are able to command the baseball. And that’s what he is doing now.”

Strasburg allowed rookie first baseman Pete Alonso to reach in the first, on his error when he couldn’t catch a toss from Ryan Zimmerman. But that was the Mets’ last base runner until Strasburg walked Robinson Cano with two outs in the fourth. Between those at-bats, Strasburg set down nine straight and the Nationals inched ahead. Syndergaard’s control slipped in the second as he issued back-to-back walks to Juan Soto and Zimmerman. They both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Difo brought in Soto with that safety squeeze.

That was the Nationals’ last threat before Robles went deep in the sixth, his second off Syndergaard this season and Washington’s first hit of the day. The Mets’ first rally came in the fifth, once Wilson Ramos broke up Strasburg’s no-hit bid and Anthony Rendon couldn’t handle Jeff McNeil’s sharp grounder to third. But Strasburg got back-to-back strikeouts, his sixth and seventh of the afternoon, to escape the inning unscathed. He worked a perfect sixth — setting down Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano in order — and was at 93 pitches going into his final frame.

He got two quick outs, then McNeil rolled a single into right field. He clapped his hands on first, trying to jolt the Mets offense, and Amed Rosario followed with a base hit to center. That ended Strasburg’s afternoon, at 108 pitches, and Grace struck out J.D. Davis looking to get out of the jam. That brought on the eighth, the Nationals’ biggest puzzle, in which they’d allowed 14 total runs on the season. That was 14 runs in just five eighth innings, worse than any team has been in any one frame this year, but this time was different.

Justin Miller got the first two outs after throwing two innings and 25 pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Sipp jogged out of the bullpen next, to face the left-handed Cano with a runner on, and he punched out Cano on three pitches. The Nationals added two insurance runs in the ninth, Doolittle entered and, without any drama or doubt, the game was soon sealed.

It was a win the Nationals could feel good about, from start to finish, from their starter to lineup to the four pitchers who came on relief. And that, too, was a change.

Read more on the Nationals:

Boswell: What, you thought this Nationals season was going to be fun?

With Trea Turner out, opportunity knocks for Adrián Sanchez and Wilmer Difo

After another bullpen collapse, walk-off walk saves Nationals in 9-8 win over Phillies

Nats reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s ERA goes to infinity and beyond