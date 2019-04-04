

The Wizards fired team president Ernie Grunfeld on Tuesday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Before Washington Wizards majority owner Ted Leonsis removed Ernie Grunfeld as team president on Tuesday, Grunfeld was one of the five longest tenured top basketball executives in the NBA. Most front office executives don’t last nearly so long.

Excluding Miami’s Pat Riley, San Antonio’s R.C. Buford, Boston’s Danny Ainge and Dallas’s Donnie Nelson, who have a combined 70 years of experience in their positions, the average team president or general manager has spent four years in his role. Twelve have fewer than three years of experience. Three are in their first year with a team. The Detroit Pistons’ general manager position is vacant.

[Expect Wizards to be deliberate in GM search. They will have plenty of options.]

And yet, Grunfeld, whose tenure was on par with some of the league’s most successful team architects, departs with a spotty overall record. Only three times during his stay did the Wizards come within five games of 50 wins. Comparatively, Riley, Buford, Ainge and Nelson have a combined 36 seasons of at least 50 wins.

His recent signature moves as the franchise’s chief — “supermax” or max-contract deals for John Wall, Bradley Beal and the since-traded Otto Porter, a $64 million contract for center Ian Mahinmi — have put the team in a financial bind, this after he’s already been through multiple rebuilds.

[Ernie Grunfeld is gone, but his missteps loom over Wizards’ future]

Grunfeld’s peers in terms of tenure — Riley, Buford, Ainge and Nelson — built and rebuilt contenders with their franchises, and each have been to the NBA Finals at least twice. Grunfeld was the only one of that group of long-term executive to never steer his team there; the Wizards never reached even the conference finals under Grunfeld.



(Reuben Fischer-Baum/Reuben Fischer-Baum/The Washington Post)

That pedigree, or lack thereof, had fans celebrating Grunfeld’s dismissal, even as Leonsis looked inward.

“This was a tough day for us,” the owner said on Tuesday.

“While Ernie got the news today, I take responsibility,” he added. “I really do think if you are a grown-up leader that you have to do this. It’s not fun. But we failed, and I failed. So I don’t want to fail.”

Leonsis had his sights set on 50 wins this season and a playoff berth. And with LeBron James having departed the Eastern Conference, Washington was expected to at least challenge for top positioning in the conference. Even after a spell of injuries, Leonsis said he thought the team could earn a playoff spot.

“I wanted to win 50 wins because that’s what I thought our arc was, but making the playoffs was really the key thing,” he said. “The base level, to me, was we didn’t make the playoffs, and everyone told me, even after the injuries, that we had enough. I’m also not blind and I was disappointed that even before the injuries I didn’t like the way we were playing.”

Leonsis said he plans to hire a national search firm to analyze industry best practices Washington can replicate and identify candidates to replace Grunfeld. Scott Brooks will remain the Wizards’ coach, Leonsis said, and Tommy Sheppard, Grunfeld’s top lieutenant who has also been with the team 16 years, has taken over as the interim head of basketball operations.

Read more:

John Wall’s injury, devastating as it is, could help the Wizards’ bottom line next year

Bobby Portis says he’s always been seen as a villain. Even before he broke a teammate’s face.

Jarrett Culver’s NBA draft stock is soaring — maybe into the top five

Tim Hardaway blasted gays in 2007. Now he says it’s keeping him out of the Hall of Fame.