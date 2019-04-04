

Adrián Sanchez was called to Washington after Trea Turner's injury. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Adrián Sanchez furrowed his brow in concentration. The utility infielder had departed the Washington Nationals’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., late Saturday and arrived at the team’s Class AAA affiliate in Fresno, Calif., early Sunday. Then things blurred. He paused, trying to figure out how he’d arrived here, nearly 3,000 miles across the country, in the Nationals’ clubhouse before Wednesday afternoon’s game against Philadelphia.

He remembered the night before, around 6 p.m. Pacific, hearing the Nationals had called because starting shortstop Trea Turner broke his right index finger trying to bunt. The team rushed Sanchez to the airport, their first test in rush-order shipping since relocating their AAA team from Syracuse, N.Y., to Fresno during the offseason. Sanchez boarded the plane, “got to know some of the passengers” and flew to Chicago. He napped in an airport chair until his flight to Washington left early that morning. He landed at Dulles International Airport around 7:30 a.m. and, not long after, rode to Nationals Park.

As Sanchez wound through his schedule, a reporter joked: What day is today?

Sanchez hesitated. “Martes?” Tuesday?

Team interpreter Octavio Martinez grinned and said, “Miércoles.”

“Wednesday, yeah,” Sanchez said, smiling.

The Nationals didn’t need Sanchez in a 9-8 walk-off win against Philadelphia, but the light-hitting, sure-gloved 28-year-old is now officially slotted as the team’s backup middle infielder with Turner out for the foreseeable future. There’s no update on Turner’s timeline to return, General Manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday. Asked if the logistical travel challenges from Fresno would lead the Nationals to stash more players at AA Harrisburg in Pennsylvania, such as pitcher Erick Fedde, Manager Dave Martinez said, “Hopefully, nobody else gets hurt. We’ll see.”

[Boswell: What, you thought this Nationals season was going to be fun?]

To replace Turner, the Nationals turned to Wilmer Difo, the “super utility” veteran who, in his chances during each of the last two seasons to establish himself as an everyday player, fielded well in six positions but struggled at the plate (.308 on-base percentage in 821 plate appearances). Difo went 1 for 4 Wednesday, rapping a single to left to get on base, but he blundered there when Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto picked him off at second in the bottom of the sixth. Despite the situation, the team understands what Difo will provide in Turner’s absence.

“Defensively, I don’t think we’re going to miss much [in Turner’s absence],” Martinez said. “For me, it’s letting Difo just relax and go play. . . . Just go out there and play the game, play good defense, get on base and do the little things.”

In promoting Sanchez, the Nationals elected to leave Carter Kieboom, the organization’s top prospect, in Fresno. It was logistically easier to bring in Sanchez — he is on the 40-man roster, Kieboom is not — but Martinez and Rizzo acknowledged Kieboom is the future.

“He’s very, very close to becoming major league ready,” Rizzo said. “We want to make sure he’s fully prepared to get to the big leagues. And when he gets to the big leagues, we want him to stay in the big leagues.”

The team likes the 21-year-old’s skill set on offense. He can hit the fastball, Martinez noted, and Rizzo acknowledged how well Kieboom swung the bat in spring training and in the Arizona Fall League last season, where he had a .799 on-base plus slugging percentage in 96 plate appearances. But for the big promotion, the team wants to see further development on defense, which Rizzo specified Kieboom can only get through more games in AAA.

The Fresno Grizzlies’ season starts Thursday, and the team will “mix and match” on defense with baseball’s 16th-best prospect, according to Baseball Prospectus. During an average week, the Nationals want to play Kieboom four games at shortstop and three at second base to round out his middle infield game. Rizzo considers the reps at shortstop particularly crucial because he sees the position as “a centerpiece” on defense.

[Carter Kieboom’s transition to second base is next stage of his development]

Kieboom’s age had nothing to do with the decision to promote Sanchez instead, Rizzo said. He pointed out the Nationals’ history of promoting young players, such as former outfielder Bryce Harper and current outfielder Juan Soto debuting at 20.

“We’re not afraid of timelines,” Rizzo said. “We’re not afraid of putting young players in the big leagues.”

For now, the Nationals feel confident in what Sanchez can provide when they need him. For the career minor leaguer, this is another chance to prove he’s more than that. He’d anticipated a situation like this when he didn’t make the major league roster out of spring training.

“I knew the opportunity could always open up eventually,” Sanchez said. “So, I stayed in the mind-set [to play] and just prepared mentally [for] if and when the phone call came.”

Next series: Nationals (2-3) at Mets (4-1)

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Thursday: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard

Saturday: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Sunday: RHP Max Scherzer vs. TBD

Read more:

After another bullpen collapse, walk-off walk saves Nationals in 9-8 win over Phillies

For 400 Phillies fans who traveled to Nats Park, Bryce Harper’s return was a vision of the future

Boswell: Nationals fans get their boos in, but Bryce Harper has the last word

Bryce Harper’s bat flip was (thank u) next level

Svrluga: Bryce Harper vs. Max Scherzer makes early April feel almost like October

‘T-R-A-I-T-O-R’: Bryce Harper booed in his first trip back to Nats Park

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner suffers broken right index finger in loss to Phillies

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘We’re going to Philly’