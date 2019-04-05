

What? You expected things in Alabama to proceed as usual with Auburn in the Final Four? (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Alabama is famously a state divided between Crimson Tide and Tiger fans. It’s also a football state, one that has gotten so used to Alabama heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game that business can wind on as usual up until kickoff.

Now Auburn is finally getting its turn in the spotlight, and credit one Tide fan for letting the Tiger faithful bask in the moment. Auburn’s men’s basketball team knocked off Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — college basketball’s three most historic programs — in consecutive games to reach the Final Four. And Circuit Court Judge Truman M. Hobbs Jr., is making sure litigants in his courtroom observe the Tigers’ run.

Two lawyers Hobbs knows well each filed motions to compel discovery from the other’s client, a bit of an antagonistic tactic, the judge thought.

“Both of the lawyers are friends of mine and I’ve known them for a long, long time,” Hobbs said in a phone interview. “They know better. This was me saying, ‘Y’all are big boys and you can work this out without the court.’"

So Hobbs slapped the motions down like Auburn center Austin Wiley rejecting a layup.

“A plague on both your houses,” he wrote. “Behave and be understanding that Mr. Hawthorne [one of the attorneys and an Auburn graduate] cannot be bothered with the mundane aspects of the discovery process while his tigers are in the tournament.”

Auburn attorneys have zero time for legal proceedings during the Final Four pic.twitter.com/HwIobEuR7p — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 5, 2019

In other words: Figure this out yourselves, and wait until Auburn either beats Virginia and plays for a national title, or loses to the Cavaliers and Mr. Hawthorne heals from the defeat.

It’s a more generous order than most legal scholars could imagine, considering Hobbs has degrees from Alabama and North Carolina.

“I’m not feeling very kindly toward my Auburn friends at this point,” he said. “And trust me, I’ve read more wicked orders in my day than this one.”

Pragmatically, the order won’t effect the case’s timing, Hobbs said. It’s still far too early in the litigation for this to delay any hearings. But it will give everyone a decent excuse to watch some basketball over the weekend. Judge’s orders.

Read more from The Post:

Sylvia Hatchell accused of racially insensitive remarks, forcing UNC players to play hurt

Kyle Guy and fiancee can post wedding registry online after all, Virginia athletic director says

A thousand goals? Catching Gretzky could just be the starting point for Alex Ovechkin

How the son of a Pakistani immigrant became the voice of the women’s Final Four