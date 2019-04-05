

Then-Texas Tech Coach Bob Knight reacts during a game with UNLV in 2006. Knight appeared to struggle with his memory at a speaking engagement on Thursday. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight appeared to struggle with his memory during a speaking engagement Thursday, confusing players from the heyday of his coaching career, introducing his wife several times and seeming disoriented during a question-and-answer session.

Knight, 78, spoke to a crowd of several hundred people for 90 minutes at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., about 40 miles north of Indiana University, where he coached from 1971 to 2000.

Former local newspaper editor Bob Hammel moderated the event and sat beside Knight, covering for the coach when he appeared confounded, according to the Indianapolis Star.

But the coach’s stumbles led one attendee to tell the Star, “It was sad to watch, to see someone who was once so vibrant and with it this way.”

“I know people will say he was acting off tonight,” said another attendee. “But I think people should understand he was great at one time and remember that.”

Questions have swirled about Knight’s health for months. ESPN did not renew his broadcasting contract in 2015 and he has steadily made fewer public appearances. In March, longtime Indiana radio broadcaster Don Fischer told a radio show in Michigan that Knight was “not well.”

“I hesitate to say anything about that right now because coach Knight is not well,” Fischer said. “He’s going through some major issues and it hurts me to even talk about it just because a man with that kind of a mind, who was so tremendous at coaching the game of basketball, and you know, at the age that we get to at this point in our lives, you want to keep thinking that that brain is never going to go away, and it appears that’s a real problem for him right now and what he’s dealing with.”

Fischer declined to elaborate on those remarks when contacted by multiple media outlets.

Thursday, as Hammel told stories about Knight’s coaching days with the Hoosiers, Knight responded more than 20 times, “Well, I’m surprised you knew that,” the Star reported.

Moments after Hammel introduced his and Knight’s wives, Knight asked if his wife was attending the event, then asked her to stand to be recognized. When a child asked Knight a question about former Hoosiers player Damon Bailey, Knight seemed disoriented did not respond, the Star reported.

At times though, Knight’s biting wit did come through. When Knight’s cellphone rang as a fan asked a question, Knight said, “Hang on,” and answered the call.

“What the hell do you want?” he asked the caller. “Well, I’m busy. Can you give me a call, give me a call in about a month. All right, well, call me in a little bit. Well, hell yes I’m busy. What do you think? You know, I don’t just sit around on my a — like you do.”

Tickets to the event, “An Evening with Bob Knight,” were highly sought after locally. Knight remains immensely popular among Hoosier fans, and Chris Beard, the coach of Final Four contender Texas Tech, was one of Knight’s top lieutenants when Knight coached the Red Raiders from 2001 to 2008.

Five times during the evening, the Star reported, Knight called his years at IU the best of his life, but he has yet to return to campus since he was fired in 2000.

