

The Capitals have clinched the Metropolitan Division crown, but the playoff positioning below them remains in flux. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals Coach Todd Reirden started preparing for the possibilities a week ago, and as his team’s standings position has grown increasingly secure, the possible options have thinned. Still, as the Capitals have now locked up the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, Washington could still enter the final day of the regular season with as many as three different potential first-round opponents.

“That is different,” Reirden said. “But that kind of sums up how the Metro has been this year. It’s been extremely competitive, and certainly we’re happy and proud to have come out on top."

Entering Friday’s slate of games, the Carolina Hurricanes are in the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card position, which would slot them against the Capitals in the first round. But the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets could both still finish in that spot. With their loss to the Capitals on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens can’t finish any higher than the second wild card, which will face the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Blue Jackets need to pick up just two points in their final two games to eliminate the Canadiens from contention.

Columbus has a relatively easy end to the regular season with two games against two non-playoff opponents; the Blue Jackets play at the New York Rangers on Friday and then host the last-place Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Because Columbus would top out at 98 points and Pittsburgh already has 99, the Blue Jackets can’t finish higher than the first wild card. But if the Hurricanes win in Philadelphia and the Penguins lose to the Rangers in regulation, then both Carolina and Pittsburgh have 99 points with the Hurricanes holding the regulation-and-overtime wins tiebreaker. That would mean Carolina finishes third in the Metro while Pittsburgh drops into the first wild card. The Penguins need to tally just one standings point to guarantee themselves a third-place finish and avoid a first-round matchup with Washington.

While the Capitals won’t state any preferences publicly, the most favorable opponent would seem to be the Hurricanes, against whom Washington swept the four-game regular-season series. The Penguins, though battling injuries of late, have played the Capitals in three straight playoffs, winning the first two of those series. Those meetings have been reserved for the second round each time, however.

Columbus loaded up at the trade deadline with the acquisition of forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, and the Blue Jackets appear to be hitting their stride with a 6-3-1 record in their past 10 games.

“You’re going to have to play everybody at some point,” Reirden said. “It’s going to be a challenge, whoever it is.”

Imagine the possibilities…



Still to be decided with 18 of 1,271 games remaining:

◾ 9 of 16 playoff seeds

◾ 6 of 8 First Round matchups

◾ 5 teams don’t know if they will be home/away in Game 1#NHLStats #StanleyCup



🤯 🤯 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hIcmQlFLq5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2019

Capitals sign college UFA defenseman

Washington was dealt a blow this week when Quinnipiac defenseman Chase Priskie, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Capitals, informed them he will not sign his entry-level contract with the team before Aug. 15, when he can become an unrestricted free agent. Because Washington is currently carrying the maximum of 50 contracts, the Capitals couldn’t entice Priskie by burning the first year of his entry-level contract with the conclusion of this season, as the organization did with forwards Brian Pinho and Shane Gersich a year ago. Priskie scored 17 goals and 22 assists in 36 games with Quinnipiac this season.

But Washington was able to replenish its defense pipeline with an addition on Friday. The team signed blueliner Bobby Nardella, an undrafted college free agent out of Notre Dame. Nardella attended the Capitals’ game against the Canadiens on Thursday night, and the 5-foot-9, 174-pound 22-year-old scored eight goals with 26 assists in 38 games this season, and his two-year entry-level contract will begin next season. In the meantime, Nardella is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with the Hersey Bears, Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate, for the remainder of this campaign.