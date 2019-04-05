

Jackson averages 11.4 points per game for the Bears. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

TAMPA — After one fractured foot and two years on the sidelines, Chloe Jackson was on her third basketball program in five seasons when Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey spelled it out for her.

Want to stay on the floor? The Bears need a point guard, Jackson was told. Never mind that at 22, she had been a shooting guard all her life.

Allow Mulkey to put it in Baylor-friendly terms:

“Anticipate you’ve got to get rid of your quarterback in football. You’ve got to take a wide receiver, put them at quarterback,” Mulkey said Thursday. “That’s what we had to do.”

Overall No. 1 seed Baylor arrived at the Final Four for its Friday night date with No. 2 seed Oregon with two headline-grabbing bigs in 6-foot-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Lauren Cox, a résumé with nary a close game in sight and without a true point guard. At that last spot, they have Jackson instead — a converted shooting guard from Upper Marlboro, Md., who went to Waco, Tex., in search of a challenge and a championship.

She is Baylor’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game and running point on the most dominant team in women’s college basketball this season. Jackson has helped the Bears (35-1) get back into the Final Four for the first time since they won the national title in 2012.

“I couldn’t have written my story any better,” said Jackson, the 2014 Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year in high school at Riverdale Baptist.

Jackson’s career at Baylor started four years into her college career, which actually began at North Carolina State in 2014. Jackson fractured her right foot four games into the season, ending her freshman campaign. In her time out, she came to realize that the Wolfpack’s offense wasn’t for her, so she decided to transfer to LSU, even though it meant spending another season sidelined under NCAA rules.

The chance to play in LSU’s quicker offense was worth it, and Jackson’s numbers told as much. In her first season at LSU, she averaged 13.1 points. Last year, she led the Tigers in scoring with 18.1 points per game.

But both years, LSU lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Jackson clenches her first and bounces it on her knee at the memory.

“I just wanted to win,” Jackson said in Baylor’s locker room Thursday. “I was missing that competitiveness. It wasn’t playing time — most people transfer because of playing time, because they want to score more points — it wasn’t that. I was willing to take less of a role, but I wanted a championship. I wanted to experience what I’m feeling right now.”

Mulkey said on Jackson’s visit to Baylor in April as a potential graduate transfer that the coach envisioned Jackson playing shooting guard and a little point guard on the side, as the Bears were returning sophomore point guard Alexis Morris.

When Morris was dismissed from the program in September for violating team rules, Jackson had to switch positions.

“Technically — it wasn’t supposed to be like that,” Brown said, scrunching up her face. “Chloe had to take that role. She is not loud, but she’s grown into that leader role over the season, so she’s been vital to us. The fact that she can, within the span of like a few months, learn a completely different offense at a completely different program, that’s amazing. So yeah. She’s been severely important.”

Jackson wanted a challenge, her parents reminded her when she told them the news. Working with Mulkey, who won national titles as a player an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech before bringing two championships to Baylor, was another level.

The Associated Press coach of the year is a former point guard herself, and she is famously demanding of the position.

“I thing I had to do was work extra hard,” Mulkey said, “I didn’t anticipate that. When I say that, it’s every day. I had to teach her everything about our defense, everything about the offense. She’s responsible for everybody on the floor. Her personality is now where she’s a big talker, so I had to teach her to open her mouth, communicate. Had to do it quickly. That kid, what she has done, is amazing.”

The skills required of a point guard, Jackson could drill in practice. But decision-making was another beast, and Mulkey helped her get confident by reminding Jackson she didn’t always have to pass. The guard is a natural shooter, and Mulkey didn’t want to take away her scoring ability. The coach calls Jackson one of the best midrange shooters she’s ever had.

Mulkey trusted Jackson to handle the transition because she knew all those years it took finding the right fit in college made Jackson patient and mature.

“I just think that experience that she had has helped her,” Mulkey said. “She doesn’t get too high, she doesn’t get too low.”

On Friday, a dozen family members will be at Amalie Arena cheering Jackson as her circuitous college journey nears its end. It was always her father who questioned her every time she wanted to change schools, but her mother “is big on faith,” Jackson said. It was her mother who told her, without promise of playing time or starting position, that if Baylor felt right, Jackson should choose Baylor.

“I did not know what it was going to be,” Jackson said. “I went in kind of blind, it was a leap of faith. I couldn’t imagine when I was sitting out that I would be hear. It was a leap of faith … everything happens for a reason.”

