Things got a little heated during the first quarter of Thursday night’s Sixers-Bucks game in Philly when Joel Embiid tossed the ball at Eric Bledsoe after a made basket, Bledsoe tossed it back at Embiid with a bit more salt and things degenerated from there.

One vigilant Twitter user noticed what he thought was a familiar face among the peacemakers: ESPN argument-haver Stephen A. Smith, who had been photographed at the game hugging it out courtside with Allen Iverson.

Why is Stephen A Smith trying to get involved in this?!? 😂😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/QqJJddeUxN — AB (@abrunetweets) April 5, 2019

Alas, it was not Smith but someone who bore at least a passing resemblance, a point clarified Friday morning by the man himself.

No! It wasn’t ME on the court last night! pic.twitter.com/POA4JcjUKY — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 5, 2019

“Look, it wasn’t me, okay? It wasn’t me,” said Smith, who likely doesn’t want to jeopardize the monster payday he’s probably soon to receive from ESPN. “I did not storm the court at the Wells Fargo Center. Yes, you might have seen a photo of Allen Iverson and I giving me a hug, but me? I’m gonna get in between that pit bull that is Eric Bledsoe and that monster, that 7-footer that is Joel Embiid? Do I look that stupid? Hell no. It wasn’t me. Wake up, people, get your eyes checked. I appreciate the person that tried to stop the fight but, dammit, it wasn’t me.”

Read more:

The best bets for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby prep races

Sylvia Hatchell accused of racially insensitive remarks, forcing UNC players to play hurt

Kyle Guy and his fiancee say they were told their wedding registry violated NCAA rules

A thousand goals? Catching Gretzky could just be the starting point for Alex Ovechkin

How Bryce Harper went from ‘I’m going to be a National’ to ‘We’re going to Philly’

How the son of a Pakistani immigrant became the voice of the women’s Final Four