

Tyrrell Pigrome nearly pulled off a program-defining win against Ohio State late last season. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

With Michael Locksley’s new staff at Maryland, the Terrapins’ group of quarterbacks have dived into a new offensive system yet again. Despite beginning the third straight season with a new offensive coordinator, Locksley said the position group has jumped into the learning process with the right attitude, both embracing competition and picking up the new scheme.

The only thing missing through spring practice thus far is a quarterback standing out enough become one Maryland’s best options come the start of the season.

Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson, who has announced he will transfer to Maryland after he receives his degree this spring, will join the program this summer. But Tyrrell Pigrome, a redshirt junior who started two games last year, has been in College Park practicing, learning and improving.

“We'll take anybody to make the quarterback room stronger,” Pigrome said. “We always welcome new people in the room. No beef, no harm. He's a good guy. We're both going to have to compete.”

After a year in Matt Canada’s motion-based scheme, the offense under Locksley is much more like what Pigrome ran in high school and what he saw at Maryland when he was recruited. From watching Alabama’s offense under Locksley, Pigrome liked how Locksley played to the individual strengths of his quarterbacks. Locksley has said the scheme will be similar to what Alabama has run lately, and Pigrome is comfortable with the run-pass-option plays Maryland will use.

Given each quarterback’s credentials and experience, Jackson will be the presumed favorite for the starting job. Jackson started every game for the Hokies during his freshman season in 2017. That year, he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and completed almost 60 percent of his passes. (In Jackson’s third game in 2018, he suffered a season-ending leg injury.) Usually players opt for graduate transfers to schools where they feel confident they’ll have a meaningful role.

But Pigrome has competed for the job — and earned it — before. After Kasim Hill arrived at Maryland, Pigrome, who’s one year ahead of Hill in school, started the 2017 opener against Texas. Pigrome tore his ACL in that game, opening the door for Hill, who carried the starting job into the 2018 season. Now, over a year removed from the injury, Pigrome said he feels less hesitant and tentative on the field.

“We want to make competition a priority regardless of the position,” Locksley said. “I think Piggy has embraced competition. He's been through it quite a bit through his time here. He's doing a good job of picking up the offense and has asserted himself.”

Pigrome will have these additional months on his side, spending time with the coaches, in meeting rooms and on the field, while Jackson is almost 300 miles away finishing the semester.

Pigrome considered transferring after last season, but once Locksley was hired and he knew Maryland would have an offensive system that fit him, he decided to stay.

When Locksley took over in College Park, Maryland actively pursued help at the quarterback position. He hosted former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on campus, but Hurts decided to transfer to Oklahoma. Locksley then secured commitments from Jackson and Lance LeGendre, a four-star player from New Orleans, to bolster a position group that has struggled lately. Maryland finished last season 13th in the Big Ten, averaging just 141.3 passing yards per game.

Hill, last year’s starter until he tore his ACL late in November, announced he’d entered his name into the transfer portal in February, but remains involved with the program academically and for his rehabilitation. The timeline for his recovery would make it difficult for him to be healthy enough to play in 2019.

Pigrome filled in during Hill’s absence and nearly became a hero against Ohio State in what could have been a program-defining win. Maryland lost in overtime after the offense failed to pull off what could have been a game-winning two-point conversion. Pigrome’s pass missed an open Jeshaun Jones in the end zone, and Pigrome said he still hasn’t gotten over that mistake.

“I’m just using that Ohio State game as a motivator for real,” Pigrome said. “Coming up short like that, I told myself, I told a couple teammates, too, we can’t come up short anymore against a good team like that. We’ve got to just bang it out, come out with a win. Right now, that’s what I’ve been using since winter workouts and coming into spring ball.”

For now, Pigome practices alongside redshirt freshman Tyler DeSue, redshirt junior Max Bortenschlager and Donny Sanders, a new addition to the team who joined through walk-on tryouts. Sanders, a native of McLean, Va., previously attended Syracuse, where he was a tight end.

Apart from what he saw on TV, Locksley said he hasn’t watched any film from last season because the staff has been focused on installing the new system.

“They're doing all the extra and all the little things that it takes to kind of pick the system up,” Locksley said of the quarterbacks adjusting to the new offense. “They come in and they spend the extra time on it that they need to. Are there some bumps in the road? Are there some mistakes being made? Sure. That's typical of when you're putting in a system.”

Maryland will start scrimmaging some this Saturday and will play 11-on-11 for most of its practice the following Saturday. For the staff, those days will help provide some clarity on Pigrome’s progress and abilities. In terms of how he compares to Jackson, the coaches will have to wait for the summer. But that uncertainty doesn’t bother Pigrome.

“The game of football is about competing,” Pigrome said. “I played three sports growing up, so every sport you’ve got to compete, so that’s all I knew. There’s never been a thing where you don’t compete. We’re positive toward each other, but at the end of the day we know we’re trying to do better than one another.”

Read more:

Michael Locksley gets to work at Maryland’s first spring football practice

Ty Johnson, Tre Watson have something to prove at Maryland pro day