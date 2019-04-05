

Trevor Rosenthal has gone three appearances without recording an out to start the year. (Nick Wass)

Late Wednesday morning at Nationals Park, a few hours before they crumbled for the third time in five games, Washington’s relief pitchers warmed up with pass patterns in shallow right field.

Matt Eden, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, tossed a lime green Nerf football through the cool air. Reliever Justin Miller, a former high school tight end, ran a slant route and caught the ball in stride. Tony Sipp, the Nationals’ new matchup lefty, sprinted toward center but was overthrown. The ballpark was empty and quiet, and the relievers finished by pouring water into small paper cups. Then they touched the cups together, as if it were a toast, and threw back the water as if it were a shot. Then they scattered into their own pregame routines, laughing and a bit of out of breath.

“Just keeping it light,” Miller said Thursday, sitting in front of his locker at Citi Field. “Just trying to do something different.”

For this Nationals’ bullpen, something different would be welcome after stumbling hard through the season’s first two series against the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals did get 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over the Mets, with Matt Grace, Miller, Sipp and closer Sean Doolittle complementing Stephen Strasburg’s strong start. But before that combination clicked, an open bullpen door meant opponents were alive, advantaged, ahead even before they actually were.

“The bullpen’s struggling. There’s no other way to put it,” said General Manager Mike Rizzo, not quietly, in the middle of the Nationals’ clubhouse Wednesday. “We need to be more aggressive in the strike zone. We need to follow the game plan. We need to perform like the back of their baseball card says.”

The end of Rizzo’s message was clear: He built a bullpen this winter with high expectations, and those expectations aren’t being met. Trevor Rosenthal, signed in October as a setup man, has given up seven runs and thrown 31 pitches without recording an out in three appearances. Kyle Barraclough, traded for in October to be a high-leverage option, has had two rough outings. And Sipp, the last free agent addition of the Nationals’ nonstop offseason, was signed March 13 as a needed lefty specialist.

During spring training, before Sipp joined the team, Manager Dave Martinez laid out an ideal bridge between his rotation and Doolittle in the ninth. He would use Barraclough in the seventh and Rosenthal in the eighth. Matt Grace and Wander Suero could match up with hitters in the sixth if need be, or used in longer outings like Miller. But it didn’t take long for Martinez to reconfigure his plans, especially after the Nationals gave up 14 runs in their first five eighth innings of the season. He is feeling out a mostly new group, as only Doolittle and Grace were in his bullpen to start last season.

Specific roles help pitchers prepare, even if many games resemble fire drills by the end. Martinez will take the near future to figure some out. Barraclough, for example, isn’t accustomed to entering with runners on base because he was mostly a setup man before coming to Washington. He also isn’t used to starters going six or seven innings, having spent the last four seasons with the Miami Marlins, and is adjusting to refined tasks.

“This is just in terms of how the bullpen is going, usually the first three weeks are like a ‘feel it out,’” Barraclough said Thursday. “Not just for us, but for Davey, too. We have a lot of good arms, so he is trying to play matchups and get us in successful situations.

“It’s a give-and-take. He puts us in good situations; he might look bad or we look bad. It’s kind of equal blame. He can put us in there in a good situation and we screw it up, or he could put us in a bad situation and we come through and we both look good. It’s just one of those things that goes back and forth and then everything takes shape hopefully.”

On Thursday, once Strasburg exited the game, Grace faced one batter; Miller got two outs in the eighth despite throwing two innings and 25 pitches the day before; Sipp faced Robinson Cano; and Doolittle handled the ninth. Rosenthal and Barraclough rested after pitching in that game. It’s not the what Martinez envisioned weeks ago, on a patio in West Palm Beach, but there’s a reason spring optimism is often side-eyed.

Nationals relievers have allowed 20 earned runs in 18⅓ innings so far this season. Their starters have given up 14 runs in 35⅓ innings. The bullpen has to preserve more leads than one, as soon as Saturday in New York, to quiet fans’ calls to sign free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel.

“It’s just finding your way. Obviously we can’t manage ourselves, but we try to follow along with what we’ve done the previous day,” Sipp said. “I think that’s what we have to go off: The situation that we’ve been in. Just try to play along with [Martinez] and be ready when we get called on.”

