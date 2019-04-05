

Senior Demi Washington was one of four players to finish in double figures for New Hope on Friday against Miami Country Day. (Courtesy photo/Geico Nationals)

Saturday’s Geico Nationals championship game will be a testament to how strong high school girls’ basketball was in the D.C. area this season: New Hope Academy and St. John’s will meet after posting semifinal victories Friday.

Each program has established itself as a local powerhouse, New Hope in Prince George’s County and St. John’s in the District. The Tigers won the National Association of Christian Athletes title and dominated any and all local challengers en route to a 39-3 record. St. John’s (37-1) won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for the third straight year and the D.C. State Athletic Association title for the fourth consecutive time.

But in the Geico Nationals semifinals at Christ the King High School on Friday in New York City, both teams outlasted well-respected opponents to earn a spot in Saturday’s title game. St. John’s beat Nevada’s Centennial High, 63-61, and New Hope took down Florida’s Miami Country Day, 60-52.

“They were our first scrimmage this year,” Cadets Coach Jonathan Scribner said of New Hope. “So we opened with them and now we’re closing with them. It’s obviously great for the DMV. We know all those kids, and they know us. It’s going to be a battle.”

ESPN2 will broadcast the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

New Hope, in just its second year with a program, toppled the No. 1 seed. The Tigers lost to Miami Country Day in a tournament in Arizona in December and have been on a mission since. Friday’s victory was their 26th in a row.

“We knew we had to come out and play much better and more efficient than we did the last time," Coach Sam Caldwell said. "Quite honestly we had a bitter taste in our mouth ever since that game. We’ve been playing with an absolute passion, and the chemistry is getting better and better.”

The Tigers featured a balanced scoring attack Friday: Sophomore Jada Walker led the team with 14 points; seniors Kylie Kornegay-Lucas and Jennifer Ezeh had 12 apiece; and senior Demi Washington added 10.

New Hope shook off a sluggish start, led by four points at halftime and then allowed just five points in the third quarter to extend its lead to as many as 13 points.

“That [starting] group has been playing so efficiently on defense,” Caldwell said. “And we started rebounding the ball better. [Ezeh] dominated the paint down there, and [Kornegay-Lucas] got some nice steals, which set the tone for us.”

St. John’s did not have quite as comfortable of a finish: It trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter. But the Cadets chipped away at Centennial’s lead, and the fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd, the All-Met Player of the Year, hit a pullup jumper to tie the score at 61 with 40 seconds left.

St. John’s got a stop on the other end and called a timeout with 12 seconds to go. Fudd took the inbounds pass and drove past her defender, drawing a foul. She hit both free throws of a one-and-one, giving the Cadets a two-point lead. Centennial got a look at a three-pointer to win it, but the shot clanged off the rim.

Fudd finished with 27 points. Senior guard Alex Cowan added 18, finishing 4 for 4 on three-pointers.

“We really haven’t played from behind much all season,” Scribner said. “We just had to keep playing. When we went down nine, there definitely wasn’t any panic. We knew that if we just defended the way we defended all year, we could get them to take some bad shots and there would be plenty of possessions for us to get back in it — which we did.”